The two candidates running for the 5th District House seat and the two running for the 3rd Senate District seat have differing views on the right to have an abortion.
Democratic state Rep. Howard Hunter, D-Hertford, said he favors a women’s right to an abortion while Republican challenger Bill Ward of Pasquotank County describes himself as a Christian conservative, pro-life candidate who favors restrictions on abortions.
“I’m for women’s rights, of course,” Hunter said. “A woman has the right to do what she chooses to do with her body.”
Ward said if elected he would support legislation known as the “heartbeat” bill. According to the legislation, an abortion could not be performed after six weeks, or when a fetal heartbeat is detected.
“My Christian faith teaches me that all life is precious and that the unborn have as much right to life as anyone else and need protecting,” Ward said. “I feel that it is my duty to be a voice for the voiceless.”
Ward said only exception to allowing abortion after six weeks should be to preserve the life of the mother.
In the state Senate race, Democrat Valerie Jordan of Warrenton said she was shocked when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned its nearly 50-year-old Roe v. Wade precedent in June guaranteeing a woman a right to an abortion. She believes every person should have access to quality healthcare providers, especially for reproductive health.
“I believe abortion is a form of healthcare,” Jordan said. “A healthcare decision must fundamentally be between a patient, their doctor, and their God. I will work in the N.C. General Assembly to ensure access to safe, legal abortions, especially if the life of the mother is at risk.”
State Sen. Bobby Hanig, R-Currituck, was a primary sponsor in 2021 of House Bill 31, a so-called heartbeat bill because it banned any abortions after an unborn child was “determined to have a detectable human heartbeat.” The only exception, according to the bill, was for a “medical emergency.”
Hanig said overturning Roe. v. Wade “rightfully” returns the question of abortion policy to the people and their elected representatives.
“I will work with all of the representatives and senators to craft legislation that fits the will of the citizens,” Hanig said.
Abortion is still legal in North Carolina and will likely remain so until at least next year. Republicans are three seats short of a super majority in the House and two seats short in the Senate. A GOP super majority would allow the General Assembly to override a veto by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, who has vowed to protect reproductive rights.
The state reported that 25,058 women had an abortion in 2020, but only 48 of those were after 21 weeks.
Ward said he was “personally” pleased that the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and returned the decision about legalizing abortions back to the state “where it rightfully belongs.”
“When the Supreme Court ruled on Roe v. Wade in 1973 it erroneously attached a constitutional right to abortion that was not and has not been assessed to that cause,” Ward said. “That precedent was not covered within the Fourth Amendment as the court erroneously attributed it to.”
For his part, Hunter said that politicians should not dictate what women do with their body.
“Us the politicians don’t need to be doing that,” Hunter said. “That’s a decision between a woman and her doctor because the doctors know better.”
Ward said he hears a variety of opinions concerning abortion while out campaigning.
“The greater percentage of comments that I hear are that there are far more pro-life voters in the (5th House) district and that each one has a different perspective on the limits that should be placed on the killing of unborn children,” Ward said.
Hunter said the top issue he hears on the campaign trail is Medicaid expansion, which he favors.
In the Senate race, Hanig said abortion is not a top issue in the 10-county 3rd District and that voters are more concerned about economic issues. The district includes Currituck and Camden counties.
“What I hear day-in and day-out is the rapidly rising inflation, gas prices, education, public safety and taxes,” Hanig said.
Jordan said she is hearing from voters across the district that they want the freedom to make their own decisions about their personal healthcare. “Women in Senate District 3 can be trusted to make our own choices,” she said.