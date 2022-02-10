Want to know more about the women whose lives were portrayed in both the 2016 book and movie “Hidden Figures”?
A new exhibit detailing the lives of three of those women — Dorothy Vaughan, Katherine Johnson and Mary Jackson — opens at Museum of the Albemarle on Monday.
Called “When the Computer Wore a Skirt: NASA’s Human Computers,” the free exhibit is on loan from the Hampton History Museum, whose staff created it.
According to a synopsis of the exhibit, a group of five women came to the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics’ Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia, to form a computer pool. Their job was to process all the data coming in from wind tunnel and flight tests.
“It began as an experiment but became something much bigger,” according to the synopsis.
By 1942, these “human computers” had become essential to the Langley center’s operations. A memo from April of that year stated: “The engineers admit themselves that the girl computers do the work more rapidly and accurately than they could.”
In the 1940s Langley also began recruiting African-American women as human computers. However, segregation laws kept these “West Area Computers,” as they were called, separate from their white counterparts.
This changed in the 1950s as the NACA (later NASA) integrated and the “human computers” were used in the broader scientific community at NASA. By the 1960s, they numbered in the hundreds.
The exhibit will remain on exhibit at the museum through March 12. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.