A total of nearly 400 people attended other Veterans Day observances this week, including one in Camden County on Wednesday and separate events in Hertford, Coinjock and Edenton on Thursday.
The speaker at the annual Veterans Day observance in Hertford on Thursday challenged the audience to give diligent consideration to what it means to be a hero.
“We’re in a time and a place in our nation where we are in need of real heroes,” said Eric Earhart, founding pastor of Upper Room Assembly Church in Gatesville and a veteran of the U.S. Army and Virginia National Guard.
Societies have a propensity toward creating “mythological heroes” and in contemporary American society those include rock stars, actors, athletes and others associated with a visible showing of “flash and fire,” Earhart said.
He contrasted the image of the mythological hero with real heroes such as a young man he knows from Gates County who lost an eye serving in the U.S. military in Afghanistan and has returned home to raise a family and go on with his life. The young man would never consider himself a hero, “but that’s exactly what he is,” Earhart said.
The ceremony was held on the lawn of the Perquimans County Courthouse and presented by William Paul Stallings American Legion Post 126 and Reid Louder Post 362. About 80 people attended.
Over 100 people, including dozens of veterans, attended the Coinjock American Legion Post 288 Veterans Day ceremony Thursday at Veterans Park along the Chesapeake and Albemarle Canal.
The ceremony included the singing of the National Anthem by Currituck High Students along with a U. S. Air Force Junior ROTC Honor Guard from the school presenting the colors.
During the ceremony, a flag was raised for each of the country’s military branches while that branch’s official song was played. Wreaths were also placed in front of the six different flag poles that stand in the park.
Post 288 Adjutant Tammy Hamilton thanked veterans for “answering the call to duty” and for making America’s Armed Forces the “most respected in the world.”
“This is a day of honor and great respect,” said Hamilton. “We are here to remember their achievements, their courage, their dedication and to say thank you for those sacrifices.’’
Hamilton also praised the family members of veterans.
“We know (families) have lived through difficult times and often it took a heavy load to keep the home fires burning,” Hamilton said. “You had the hardest job. We thank you for that.”
Retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Keith Grimes also thanked and praised veterans for their service. Grimes is the senior aerospace science instructor at Currituck High and head of the school’s Junior Air Force ROTC program at the school.
“Thank you for your loyalty, thank you for your dedication, but most of all thank you for your service,” Grimes said.
The Veterans Day ceremony in Edenton on Thursday also attracted about 80 people.
Numerous service members, both active duty and retired, attended the event held at the Chowan County Veterans Memorial on East Queen Street.
Laurie M. Buckhout, a retired colonel and decorated combat commander in the U.S. Army, was the ceremony’s featured speaker. Buckhout, who comes from a family of service members, including one who served in World War I, spoke about the importance of remembrance and taking care of the nation’s ailing veterans.
The Chowan Veterans Day ceremony was sponsored by Edenton’s American Legion Post 40, and included members of the John A. Holmes JROTC, Edenton Police Department, Chowan County Sheriff’s Office and the local Cub Scout Pack 164.
Following the presentation of colors by the JROTC, the national anthem and the pledge of allegiance, a placing of service and memorial wreaths took place. The wreaths were placed around the base of the memorial by participants from the American Legion Honor Guard, United States Submarine Veterans, the Edenton Tea Party and the Daughters of the American Revolution.
The ceremonies on Thursday were preceded by the annual Camden Veterans Day Recognition Program Wednesday on the lawn at the county’s Historic Courthouse.
Retired U.S. Air Force Col. Mick Jolley, the ceremony’s guest speaker, said it was being held to honor “those that have served and those that are still serving.” Jolley served in the U.S. Air Force for more than 30 years and has lived in Camden for the past 16.
Jolley noted that Veterans Day was originally called Armistice Day, marking the end World War I at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918. It was renamed Veterans Day in 1954.
“As most of you know, Veterans Day is different from Memorial Day, which is when we honor those that have died in service,” Jolley said. “At a time when we are losing over 200 World War II veterans a day to time and old age, giving thanks to our veterans whenever we get the chance is more pressing now.”
Jolley also praised former Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman Gen. Colin Powell, who died last month at age 84 from COVID-19 complications. As a young officer, Jolley said he was inspired by Powell.
As Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman, the highest military position in the country, Powell led Operation Desert Storm during the Persian Gulf War with Iraq in 1990-91.
“Powell was the architect of how America would fight in coalitions of the willing for the next 30 years and beyond,” Jolley said. “He was the modern version of the great coalition builder, General Dwight D. Eisenhower, a veteran and president from the Greatest Generation.”
Wednesday’s crowd included around 30 third-grade students from Grandy Primary School. Each student was given a small American flag as they exited a school bus.
Three cadets — Seth Bacher, Alexis McCoy and Dakota Tasker — from the Camden High U.S. Coast Guard Junior Leadership Program started the program by first raising the American flag before lowering it half-mast.
A wreath was then placed by the flag pole to honor veterans.
An honor guard from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 in Elizabeth City fired several rifle volleys before taps was played to end the program.