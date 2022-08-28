Two back-to-school celebrations this past weekend drew hundreds of kids and their parents to events that featured free school supplies and for one lucky recipient, a new laptop computer.
Organizers called the 11th annual Back 2 School Bash and Food Drive on the Elizabeth City State University campus Sunday the largest ever.
Melba Smith of radio station WRVS said 300 bags had been pre-packed with school supplies to give to students heading back to school. But those bags went so fast that volunteers scrambled to put more together and ended up giving away more than 450.
The event started at 10 a.m. at the R.L. Vaughan Center, but families started lining up at 8 a.m., according to Smith.
"Kids are excited to get back to school and see their friends," Smith said.
Smith said community support for the event had been outstanding. Businesses, churches and individuals gave generously, she said.
"We've had people even coming to the event today to donate school supplies," Smith said. "That's just how powerfully the community is behind getting the students ready to go back to school."
The school year for most area students begins Monday.
Dozens of vendors representing health and wellness organizations and other community services were set up inside the Vaughan Center for Sunday's event.
The Colgate mobile van for children's oral health was in the parking lot, as were East Carolina University dental services and Gateway Community Health Center. COVID-19 testing and vaccinations were available on site.
Numerous community partners helped with the event, including the Elizabeth City Police Department and Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Parks and Recreation. Area barbers provided free back-to-school haircuts.
London Petteway, 5, will be in pre-K at Sheep-Harney Elementary School this school year. She said she is looking forward to learning and making new friends.
Zamaria Whitehurst, 14, will be a freshman at Northeastern High School.
"I just want to graduate with a good GPA," she said.
Zamaria said she might try her hand at volleyball and track this year.
Eveyh Axe, 15, said he is looking forward to a fun year as a sophomore at Northeastern.
Zamari Person, 13, will be in seventh-grade at River Road Middle School. He hopes to play football and basketball this year, and is also looking forward to his classes.
Sunday's event followed Saturday's 15th annual Back to School Bash and Family Fun Day at Waterfront Park. Sponsored by Camden resident Eleanora Doane-Butts and area churches, the event featured free school supplies, food and games, as well as the awarding of a free laptop computer to one lucky attendee. A number of kids and their parents also took a tour of Museum of the Albemarle.
Skyla Burton, a fifth-grader attending Saturday's event, said she was looking forward to returning to school Monday.
“Science is my favorite subject," she said.
Justine Beckford, a 7th grader, said she, too, was looking forward to returning to school, adding that her favorite subject is math.
“This year I have accelerated reading and math classes so that will be different," she said. "My favorite place to study at home is my desk.”
Saturday's Back to School Bash and Family Fun Day event also included the awarding of several scholarships. Kentrell Williams received an academic scholarship. He is scheduled to begin his freshman year at St. Augustine University in Raleigh.
Two current college students — Kamaya Moore, a student at College of The Albemarle, and Brooklynn Cowell, a sophomore at ECSU — also received community service scholarships.
The Rev. Dr. Lionel Cartwright, the event's keynote speaker, gave attendees a pep talk about returning to school. He later congratulated Nyla Sylvester, 12, who won a Hewlett Packard laptop at Saturday's event. Nyla, who attends school in Norfolk, Virginia, was in town visiting her aunt, Sherron White, an Elizabeth City resident, and other family members.