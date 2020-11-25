Anything the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Senior Center can do to help seniors struggling to keep food on their table is worth the effort, says Stacy Williams.
“Just to know they have something in their cabinets,” said Williams, who is superintendent of the senior center and speaking Tuesday morning during the senior center’s food giveaway in the parking lot at Knobbs Creek Recreation Center, the senior center’s former site.
The food drive, which was held in partnership with the Hertford-based Albemarle Commission, was scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. However, when Williams arrived around 7 a.m. cars had already begun to line the parking lot. Since workers already had 450 food boxes prepared to distribute they started the drive early.
Tuesday’s food giveaway at the Knobbs Creek center was just the latest such event in the region.
Last week, almost 1,200 families received a free box of food during a food giveaway and COVID-19 testing event held at Elizabeth City State University’s K.E. White Center.
Food Bank of the Albemarle gave away 27 pallets worth, or roughly 30,000 pounds, of food during the event. Another group, Stop Hunger One Community at a Time, also distributed food at the event.
In October, Food Bank of the Albemarle also distributed food to struggling residents at a free drive-through flu shot clinic hosted by Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in the parking lot at College of The Albemarle.
The area is holding more and more food drives for a reason, says Liz Reasoner, director of Food Bank of the Albemarle. It’s because hunger has reached a crisis level in the region.
“In late 2019, we were experiencing some of the lowest food insecurity and unemployment levels we had seen in over a decade,” she said.
The COVID-19 pandemic, which began in March, added fuel to an already growing fire, as many families were forced out of work.
“COVID-19 has been a roller coaster for families working in the service industry. … Our region now sits at 21% food insecurity, putting more than 57,000 people in jeopardy,” Reasoner said.
Rising unemployment as more and more businesses shuttered because of the pandemic has been a contributing factor to the region’s hunger crisis, Reasoner said. Food drives could become a familiar sight, she warned.
“On Dec. 31, we will see food resources directed by the CARES Act contract, affecting our supply channel (of food),” Reasoner said. “Over the next 12 to 24 to 36 months we will be asked to feed families, seniors and children impacted by COVID-19 and life’s challenges.”
Because of what she describes as a “coming food gap,” Congress will need to ensure the U.S. Department of Agriculture makes the food purchases food banks around the country will need, Reasoner said.
“With this food gap that is ahead of us, the U.S. Department of Agriculture must act to make new food purchases to prevent food banks from seeing a severe drop in food, at the same time we are seeing such increased demand,” she said.
Reasoner is hopeful that the federal government will increase its support of USDA programs to continue distributing food to area food banks.
“Every year, the USDA helps to move billions of pounds of healthy food from farmers to food banks to families, helping to ensure produce, dairy and other pantry staples don’t go to waste and, instead, fuel students for school and help cash-strapped seniors keep their plates full,” she said. “However, under the current policy, USDA will scale back food support for food banks, spelling disaster for the ability of Food Bank of the Albemarle to help our neighbors facing dire circumstances.”
Besides the 450 boxes of food senior center officials planned to give away at Knobbs Creek Recreation Center, they also planned to give away a similar amount at the senior center’s new location at Church and Water streets on Tuesday. The center is still open by appointment only, so members with appointments to workout, do yoga or other activities were able to pick up a food box.
Next Tuesday, the senior center will give away 450 boxes of produce in the senior center parking lot starting at 3 p.m.
A steady flow of seniors stopping by the recreation center Tuesday kept Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Parks and Recreation employees busy. The seniors approached through a lane marked by orange cones and once stopped the workers loaded their vehicles with the number of boxes they were requesting.
Williams said the senior center sees a growing need for a feeding program.
“Which is something I’d like to explore in the future,” she said.