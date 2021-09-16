State Rep. Howard Hunter, D-Hunter, said there are a lot of reasons why he was a one of handful of Democrats that voted for the Republican-led $25.7 billion state budget the House passed last month.
Elizabeth City State University is slated to get almost $30 million next year if the House version of the budget becomes law. The Senate passed an almost identical budget and the General Assembly is now in the conference budget process to work out a final version of the budget.
“I have 28 million reasons to vote for the budget just because of the special projects, a lot that are coming right here to Elizabeth City State University,” Hunter said.
Hunter was one of nine Democrats to vote along with all 63 Republicans for the House’s version of the budget. Hunter was selected to the Republican-dominated House Conference Committee that is currently working with the Senate on a final deal.
The House and Senate budgets both include the money for ECSU and Hunter is confident that all the money will be in legislation that will be sent to Gov. Roy Cooper’s desk.
Included in the budget for ECSU next year that Hunter pushed for is $10 million for a new residence hall, with another $30 million coming in 2022-23; $7.5 million for a new dining hall; $4 million for the aviation department; $2.5 million for a skybridge over Weeksville Road near Herrington Road; and $2.5 million for study for a potential state crime lab on campus.
The aviation department at ECSU is also slated to get millions of dollars in future budgets.
Hunter said having a seat on the House Conference Committee allows him to push for projects in the region.
“I work well with the other side (Republicans),” Hunter said.
Hunter said having a state crime lab will greatly assist law enforcement in northeastern North Carolina. Having a crime lab at ECSU would allow local enforcement to process evidence faster, enabling prosecutors to bring cases to trial quicker, he said.
“Our law enforcement (right now) has to go all the way to Raleigh,” Hunter said. “We have one (crime lab) in the western part of the state and one in the central part of the state. We need one out east. It’s going to be in there (budget).”
Hunter said he also pushed for money in the House budget for broadband expansion. He said every county is the state will get at least $2 million for broadband expansion.
Hunter said $250,000 he asked to be appropriated to River City Community Development Corp. was overlooked in the 671-page House budget but he expects the money to be added to the final bill.
“It should show up in (the) technical corrections (bill),” Hunter said. “They overlooked it by accident.”
Hunter said even though a number of Democrats didn’t vote for budget, they didn’t call it a “bad budget.”
“It just didn’t go far enough for them,” Hunter said.
Cooper vetoed the $24 billion budget passed by the Republican-led House and Senate in 2019, saying it didn’t include funding for Medicaid expansion or give teachers a big enough raise.
The House successfully overrode Cooper’s veto but the Senate did not attempt an override vote because GOP Senate leaders lacked the votes and a budget was never approved.
Hunter backed the 2019 budget and said there are enough Democrats to override a veto this year if that happens again.
“We have the votes to override it,” Hunter said.
Hunter said he and other legislators met with House Speaker Tim Moore on Wednesday and hopes a deal can be reached soon.