State Rep. Howard Hunter announced Thursday that Elizabeth City State University, College of the Albemarle and two other area colleges and universities will receive millions of dollars from the American Rescue Plan.
Hunter, D-Hertford, said that ECSU will receive almost $15.8 million while COA will get $3.4 million. Chowan University, which is located in Murfreesboro, is set to receive $7.4 million while Roanoke-Chowan Community College in Ahoskie will get $1.2 million.
President Biden signed the American Rescue Plan a year ago Friday. The $1.9 trillion stimulus bill was designed to help speed the nation's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and economic recession.
Hunter said the federal money he was announcing represents a portion of what is the largest one-time infusion of funding for colleges and universities in the nation's history.
The funding will provide direct financial aid to students at risk of dropping out, keep tuition for students at pre-pandemic levels and retain employees who may have been at risk of unemployment.
“I am excited to see this much federal money coming to our local colleges and universities,” Hunter said. “Particularly for rural communities like ours, this money goes a long way. We can continue to invest in the future and attract good-paying jobs by ensuring our community has outstanding opportunities for education.”
A spokeswoman for COA said the funding appeared to be money the community college received last year.