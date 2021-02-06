State Rep. Howard Hunter, D-Hertford, is a primary sponsor of a bill introduced in the N.C. General Assembly that would allow local governments in 12 northeastern counties to publish required legal notices on their websites.
Pasquotank, Camden, Perquimans and Chowan counties are among the dozen eastern counties covered by House Bill 51. State Rep. Ed Goodwin, R-Chowan, is also a primary sponsor of the legislation.
A similar bill sponsored by state Rep. Bobby Hanig, R-Currituck, that includes Currituck and 13 other counties stretching across the state, has also been introduced. Of the seven primary sponsors of the two bills, Hunter is the only Democrat.
Critics of the legislation say, if passed, it would allow governments to operate more easily in the dark. They note that under current law, local governments are required to post public notices in a newspaper of general circulation in their county.
The legislation would still allow local governments to publish public notices in local newspapers if they choose. However, not being required to do so likely would result in local officials opting to save money by publishing the notices only on their website.
If enacted, the legislation would have a definite financial impact on newspapers across the state, especially smaller publications.
But the legislation could also limit public access to required local government notices as it would force people to search for them on websites instead of reading them in their daily or weekly newspaper or online in those publications.
Public notices from local governments published in The Daily Advance are available both in the paper’s online and printed editions.
Legislation similar to HB 51 was passed by the General Assembly in 2017 but later vetoed by Gov. Roy Cooper. Republicans held super majorities in both chambers of the General Assembly but they failed to override Cooper’s veto.
“Legislation that enacts retribution on the media threatens a free and open press, which is fundamental to our democracy,” Cooper wrote after vetoing the 2017 legislation.
The two bills introduced have been filed as local bills which means they are not subject to a veto by the governor. A local bill can include up to 14 counties. More public notices bills are also expected to be filed in order to avoid a veto by Cooper.
Hunter said the bill he co-sponsored is not targeted at newspapers. Instead, it’s intended to give local governments another “tool in their tool box” to advertise public notices.
While rural internet access is limited in many rural counties, Hunter said “everyone” has a cell phone.
“The younger generation, they do more stuff on their cell phones,” he said. “It’s to get information out to them. A lot of younger people don’t read the papers like we do. They rely on cell phones.’’
Hunter said he believes local governments will still pay to advertise in local newspapers, especially to reach older residents.
“I would assume they will still print them in the newspaper,” Hunter said.
Pasquotank County Manager Sparty Hammett was not aware of House Bill 51 when asked about it Thursday.
“I have no knowledge of that at all,” he said.
Hammett did say that the county would save money by not running public notices in the newspaper if the bill becomes law.
“I would have to look at it and analyze it,” Hammett said of only running notices online. “I think it would give the public proper notification by just putting it on the website.”
There is a huge disparity, however, in the number of visits to the Pasquotank County’s website compared to The Daily Advance’s website.
The Pasquotank website had around 678,000-page views in 2020 and around 188,000 unique page views last year, according to data provided by the county.
The Daily Advance far outpaced that number with almost 4.8 million page views in 2020 and around 776,000 unique page views last year.
Elizabeth City City Clerk April Onley said the city doesn’t have that kind of data.
“We don’t have anything that tracks our website views or the individual pages therein,” she said in an email.