State Rep. Howard Hunter, D-Hertford, has filed a local bill that would allow the newly formed Pasquotank Citizens Advisory Council to gain limited personnel records to review citizen’s complaints against the county Sheriff’s Office.
The proposed legislation would provide the CAC with limited access to protected public records such as findings of disciplinary actions related to a complaint. Without the legislation, the county’s CAC cannot legally review appeals of citizen complaints.
Currently only four cities in the state have the legal authority for citizen advisory boards to review appeals of citizen’s complaints against law enforcement.
A local bill is a law that applies only to a specific local government. It does not require the signature of the governor to become law.
Hunter’s bill, H.B. 1103, is scheduled to be heard before the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday. Hunter, D-Hertford, represents Pasquotank in the House.
Other duties of the 13-member CAC include reviewing internal policies and procedures of the Sheriff’s Office, providing a community voice to the office, helping promote public awareness about policing, providing input on new programs and initiatives in the department, and providing input on current law enforcement issues and concerns.
The legislation states “it is hereby authorized that the Sheriff, or the Sheriff's designee, may release the disposition of disciplinary charges against a Sheriff's deputy and the facts relied upon in determining the disposition to members of the Citizens' Advisory Council to review the disciplinary process and the person alleged to have been aggrieved by the deputy's action or the person's survivor.”
The bill also requires CAC members to adhere to an agreement and keep confidential all information released to them that is not a matter of public record.
“Any person who violates the confidentiality shall be prosecuted” under state statue,” the legislation reads.
The vote to request the local act passed on a 5-2 vote with commissioners Sean Lavin and Jonathan Meads voting no. Commissioners Cecil Perry, Lloyd Griffin, Charles Jordan, Barry Overman and Bill Sterritt voted to seek the local bill.
Sheriff Tommy Wooten pushed for the CAC in the aftermath of last year’s deadly shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. by three deputies with his department. But he said before last month's vote that he has heard that the proposed local act most likely will not pass the General Assembly.
“I’m just getting the elephant out of the room, this is not going to get passed,” Wooten said. “I’ve already been called from the legislative level. I believe the snake has already been cut off at the head. I don’t know how, but it is already done."
But he added that the county should still pursue the proposal.
"We are going to follow through with pushing it up," Wooten said.