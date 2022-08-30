Howard Hunter at Dem event

State Rep. Howard Hunter, D-Hertford, addresses area Democrats during a meet-and-greet event for local, state and federal political candidates hosted by Camden Democrats Saturday.

 Paul Nielsen/The Daily Advance

CAMDEN — State Rep. Howard Hunter is describing mailers distributed by the state Republican Party targeting his re-election this fall as fake news.

Hunter told several dozen people at a candidates forum sponsored by the Camden Democratic Party Saturday that the mailers are attacking him on issues — including the price of gas — he has no control over as a state lawmaker.