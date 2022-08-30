CAMDEN — State Rep. Howard Hunter is describing mailers distributed by the state Republican Party targeting his re-election this fall as fake news.
Hunter told several dozen people at a candidates forum sponsored by the Camden Democratic Party Saturday that the mailers are attacking him on issues — including the price of gas — he has no control over as a state lawmaker.
Hunter, D-Hertford, faces Republican Bill Ward in November to represent the 5th House District that includes Pasquotank, Camden, Hertford and Gates counties.
Another GOP-sponsored mailer is critical of a personal trip Hunter took while the Legislature was in session. Hunter said his absence was approved by Republican House Speaker Tim Moore and that he only missed one vote while he was gone. He said he was in Raleigh to vote for the state budget that was enacted earlier this year.
“I know they are false because we have no control over gas prices,” Hunter said of the GOP’s mailers. “They are also attacking me on a vacation I took that was approved by the speaker’s office. I’m must be doing something right if they are sending out all these fliers.”
Hunter said he is not surprised by the attacks in a House race that the GOP hopes to flip in its quest to gain a super-majority in the General Assembly. A super-majority would allow Republicans to override Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s vetoes.
Hunter showed he still has a sense of humor about the attacks. He greeted the local Democrats by joking, “If you don’t know me then you haven’t checked your mail lately.”
“I am the No. 1 target of the Republican Party, they want to take me out,” Hunter said. “They are trying to build a red wall in the east. They are attacking every Democrat.”
Hunter said that if he is re-elected to a fifth two-year term he will continue to fight for Medicaid expansion in the state. He said it is the top issue on the minds of voters he meets across the district.
If Medicaid expansion is approved it would likely cover an additional 500,000 to 600,000 North Carolinians, many of them workers with one or two low-paying jobs who make incomes that hover just around the poverty line.
The federal government would cover 90% of the cost of Medicaid expansion, with the other 10% being covered by an assessment levied on state hospitals.
North Carolina is one of 13 states that has not expanded Medicaid. The state Senate voted to expand Medicaid on a bipartisan 44-2 vote but the House never took up the issue before the General Assembly adjourned earlier this summer.
“Medicaid expansion is something I hear about all the time,” Hunter said. “It will benefit the district.’’
Hunter, whose family operates a funeral home business, said he will continue to fight to bring jobs to the region. He noted he was declared a “jobs champion” by the state’s Chamber of Commerce last year.
“The Chamber recognizes state legislators by their votes on bills that they identify as critical to preserving and enhancing jobs in the state,” Hunter said.
Hunter has advocated for a state crime lab at Elizabeth City State University for the past several years and he said that may soon could be a reality as $1.5 million he sought for the project is included in the current state budget. The money will be used to begin planning for a crime lab, he said.
“This will not only provide jobs but it will also address the backlog at other crime labs across the state,” Hunter said.
Hunter also said he co-sponsored legislation that would allocate $45 million from the state’s general fund for rural broadband internet expansion.
“That would fund the development of broadband in rural areas,” Hunter said. “Broadband expansion is the single most important piece of legislation in decades.’’