Fifth House District state Rep. Howard Hunter III of Ahoskie cruised to victory Tuesday night in his Democratic primary against civic activist Keith Rivers of Elizabeth City.
Similarly, incumbent Pasquotank Commissioner Lloyd Griffin III comfortably won his Democratic primary against challenger Edmond Koker in the race for the Northern Inside seat on the county Board of Commissioners.
Hunter defeated Rivers in Pasquotank, garnering 2,142 votes or 52.90 percent to the challenger's 1,907 votes or 47.10 percent.
The margin was less close in the other two counties in the 5th House District. Hunter defeated Rivers in Hertford County, garnering 3,111 votes or 79 percent, to the challenger’s 21 percent.
Hunter also defeated Rivers in Gates County, garnering 1,076 votes or 79 percent, to Rivers’ 288 votes or 21 percent.
Hunter will now face Republican Donald Kirkland of Gates County in the November general election.
In the Griffin-Koker race, the incumbent garnered 812 votes or 74.43 percent to the challenger's 279 votes or 25.57 percent.
Griffin will now face Republican Paul Moncla in the general election.
Two commission seats were not on the primary ballot Tuesday. Democrat Bill Sterritt had no opposition for the board’s at-large seat being vacated by fellow Democrat Jeff Dixon. He will now face Republican Bill Ward for the seat in November.
Incumbent Commissioner Frankie Meads, who holds the board’s Southern Outside seat, also wasn’t on the ballot Tuesday because he was running unopposed.