Incumbent Democratic state Rep. Howard Hunter holds a massive fundraising lead over Republican challenger Bill Ward in the race for the 5th District House seat.
Meanwhile, in another area legislative race, Republican state Rep. Bobby Hanig had considerably more campaign cash on hand as of June 30 than his Democratic opponent Valerie Jordan. Their state Senate race is expected to be one most competitive in the state this fall.
State campaign finance reports show that at the end of the second quarter, Hunter had $57,858 cash on hand and Ward had $1,642 on hand.
The 5th District includes Pasquo-tank, Camden, Gates and Hertford counties. Camden was added to the district during last year’s redistricting, making it slightly less favorable for Democrats.
Hunter, of Hertford, is seeking a fifth two-year term. He defeated GOP challenger Donald Kirkland in November 2020, garnering 57% of the vote to Kirkland’s 43%.
The addition of GOP-leaning Camden through redistricting, however, makes the district more competitive this year. State Rep. Ed Goodwin, R-Chowan, whose district in 2020 then included Camden, defeated his Democratic challenger there by 2,688 votes.
Ward, a retired lieutenant with the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office, defeated Kirkland by nearly 1,800 votes in the May 17 primary, garnering 68% of all ballots cast to Kirkland’s 32%.
Hunter has raised $32,293 during the first six months of the year from 378 contributions after starting the first quarter with just over $40,000 from previous campaigns.
Hunter’s largest contribution was a $5,600 donation from California resident Karla Jurvetson. Fred Stanback, of Salisbury, donated $5,000.
Ward has received 10 contributions totaling $2,548. That includes a $705 loan Ward made to his campaign. Pasquotank resident Gary Littleton has donated $600 to Ward.
Hunter’s biggest expense the first six months of the year has been $6,846 for billboard advertising and $1,626 for advertisements in the News-Herald newspaper in Ahoskie.
Most of Ward’s expenses — $601 — have been on yard signs and campaign handouts.
In the 3rd District Senate race, Hanig, R-Currituck, and Jordan, of Warren County, are facing off for the right to represent 10 counties: Currituck, Camden, Hertford, Gates, Tyrrell, Northampton, Bertie, Martin, Halifax and Warren.
Jordan, a member of the N.C. Department of Transportation Board, defeated state Sen. Ernestine Bazemore, D-Bertie, in the May 17 Democratic primary. Bazemore currently represents some of the newly reconfigured 3rd District.
On paper, the Hanig-Jordan race looks to lean Democrat based on the 2020 election. President Joe Biden defeated former President Donald Trump 52 percent to 48 percent in the 10-county district.
State campaign finance reports show that Hanig had $71,637 cash-on-hand at the end of the second quarter that ended June 30. Jordan had $24,899 cash available at the end of June.
Hanig has so far raised $86,645 from 98 contributions; Jordan $61,275 from 165 contributions. Hanig has received $19,500 from political action committees, Jordan $7,157.
Jordan, who defeated Bazemore by more than 4,400 votes, garnering 60% to Bazemore’s 40%, has spent $36,476. Most of that — $30,116 — went to the consulting firm Longleaf Agency of Raleigh.
Hanig has spent $22,209 with the biggest expense being $3,000 for campaign signs.
Hanig has received five contributions of $5,600, the maximum allowed, including four from individuals. Currituck residents Justin Old and Doug Brindley gave the maximum contribution as did Michael Myers, of Wake Forest, and James Goodnight, of Cary. The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians also donated $5,600 to Hanig.
Jordan’s top contribution is $5,000 from Fred Stanback, of Salisbury. Laura Drey, of Durham, Ann Campbell, of Raleigh, and Lillian’s List all gave Jordan $4,000 each.
Lillian’s List website states that it “recruits, trains and supports progressive women, who are champions of reproductive freedom and equity for women, to run for public office in North Carolina.”
State Rep. Goodwin is running unopposed in the newly reconfigured 1st House District but reported $74,681 cash-on-hand at the end of the second quarter. Goodwin has raised $6,250 this election cycle.
Goodwin’s campaign committee contributed $50,000 to the N.C. House Republican Caucus this year. It also donated $500 to former Gov. Pat McCrory’s losing campaign for the GOP nomination for U.S. Senator.