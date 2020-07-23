The incumbent lawmakers in House Districts 5 and 6 have outraised their opponents in the Nov. 3 general election, campaign reports show.
State Rep. Howard Hunter III, D-Hertford, has a huge campaign cash advantage over his Republican opponent Donald Kirkland, also of Hertford County.
State Rep. Bobby Haning, R-Currituck, has raised more overall than his Democratic challenger, Tommy Fulcher of Dare County, even though Fulcher outraised the first-term lawmaker in the second quarter.
Hunter, who is seeking a fourth two-year term, raised $7,000 during the second quarter, which started Feb. 16 and ended June 30. He raised $29,400 during the first quarter. His report shows him having $41,000 cash on hand.
Kirkland raised just $160 in the second quarter and enters the home stretch of the campaign with just $506 in the bank as of June 30.
Hunter raised $4,700 from political action committees in the second quarter and $1,450 from individuals in the period. The biggest PAC donation to Hunter’s campaign was a $1,700 contribution from the North Carolina Association of Educators. Hunter also received $1,000 from the North Carolina Clean Energy Business Alliance and a $1,000 from the North Carolina Hospital Association.
Kirkland, of Ahoskie, received two contributions: $140 from the North Carolina Republican Party and $20 from an individual. He spent just $224 in the second quarter.
Hunter spent $14,000 in the second quarter, much of it associated with his March primary victory over Keith Rivers of Elizabeth City. His biggest single expenditure was almost $1,100 for food for poll workers on primary day.
Kirkland ran unopposed in the March GOP primary.
Hanig raised $16,050 in the second quarter to Fulcher’s $16,577. However, the incumbent lawmaker raised $26,875 to Fulcher’s $15,357 during the first quarter. That gives Hanig a nearly $11,000 advantage in fundraising thus far. Hanig also had $47,607 cash on hand to Fulcher’s $31,000 cash on hand.
Hanig, who defeated Democrat Tess Judge in the 2018 general election, had 17 total contributions, including eight from PACs totaling $8,100. Hanig spent $9,200 during the second quarter with the largest expenditure being a $4,000 contribution to the state GOP.
East Carolina Anesthesia Associates PAC and the N.C. Farm Bureau PAC each donated $2,000 to Hanig. Hanig’s largest individual contribution was $5,000 from Ronald Cameron of Little Rock, Arkansas.
Fulcher collected no PAC money. He lists 126 individuals as contributing to his campaign. Fulcher also gave his campaign $4,000. Fulcher spent $1,300 during the second quarter.