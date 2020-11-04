Democratic Fifth House District state Rep. Howard Hunter and Republican Sixth House District state Rep. Bobby Hanig easily won re-election Tuesday night.
Hunter, D-Hertford, defeated his Republican challenger Donald Kirkland 56.72 to 43.28 percent, garnering 19,862 votes to Kirkland’s 15,155 votes — a margin of 4,707 votes.
“I appreciate the support from the voters of the 5th District,” Hunter said. “I am going to continue to fight for what is best for our district and continue to try and get what we need for our district.’’
Hanig won a second term by defeating Democratic challenger Tommy Fulcher, winning 64.37 percent of the vote to Fulcher’s 35.63 percent. Hanig garnered 30,843 votes to Fulcher’s 17,071, a margin of 13,772 votes.
Hanig could be reached for comment on Wednesday.
Hunter won his home county by 4,816 votes while winning 74 percent of the vote. Hunter narrowly won Pasquotank, collecting 9,647 votes or 50.75 percent, to Kirkland’s 9,363 votes or 49.25 percent.
Kirkland said Wednesday that he will not concede the race until the final vote totals are certified by county elections officials.
Kirkland expressed concern about the “overwhelming” number of early votes cast for Hunter and wants to verify those numbers are correct.
Hunter garnered 15,821 votes during one-stop voting and 1,301 absentee by mail ballots while Kirkland collected 10,602 votes during one-stop and 509 mail ballots.
“I want to make sure the massive amount of early vote, including the mail-in vote, is correct,” Kirkland said. “At that point, and once that has been done and verified by observers, then I will make a decision at that time. There’s only a 4,000-vote difference.”
Kirkland won Gates County with 53 percent of the vote, outpolling Hunter 3,076 votes to 2,683.
Kirkland noted that he received around 5,000 more votes than Hunter’s Republican opponent received two years ago, although turnout Tuesday was much greater.
“We are getting more and more Republicans to engage and get unaffiliated and Democrats to cross over as well,” Kirkland said.
Hunter acknowledged that the Democratic Party needs to make a better effort to turnout its voters in the future.
“It (win) was not as big as I would have liked,” Hunter said. “I thought we could have done better. We have to work on getting more Democrats out to vote. I beat him by 300 votes in Pasquotank and that shows me Democrats didn’t get out to vote.”
Hanig, a former Currituck commissioner, won his home county with 75 percent of the vote, outpolling Fulcher 11,544 to 3,886 votes.
Hanig won Pamlico County with 62 percent of the vote and Hyde with 55 percent of the vote. Hanig won Fulcher’s home county of Dare by 4,300 votes, collecting 58.74 percent to the challenger’s 41.26 percent. Hanig collected 13,367 votes in Dare to Fulcher’s 9,391 votes.