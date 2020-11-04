Democratic Fifth House District state Rep. Howard Hunter and Republican Sixth House District state Rep. Bobby Hanig won re-election Tuesday night.
Hunter, D-Hertford, defeated his Republican challenger Denver Kirkland 56.72 to 43.28 percent, garnering 19,862 votes to Kirkland's 15,155 votes.
Hanig won a second term by defeating Democratic challenger Tommy Fulcher, winning 64.37 percent of the vote to Fulcher's 35.63 percent.
According to unofficial results, Hanig garnered 30,843 votes to Fulcher’s 17,071, a margin of 13,772 votes.
Hunter, D-Hertford, won his home county by 4,816 votes while winning 74 percent of the vote. Hunter narrowly won Pasquotank, collecting 9,647 votes or 50.75 percent, to Kirkland's 9,363 votes or 49.25 percent.
Kirkland won Gates with 53 percent of the vote, outpolling Hunter 3,076 votes to 2,683.
Hanig, a former Currituck commissioner, won his home county with 75 percent of the vote, outpolling Fulcher 11,544 to 3,886 votes.
Hanig won Pamlico County with 62 percent of the vote and Hyde with 55 percent of the vote. Hanig won Fulcher's home county of Dare by 4,300 votes, collecting 58.74 percent to the challenger's 41.26 percent.