State Rep. Howard Hunter said he again plans to seek state money for a homeless shelter in Elizabeth City and a feasibility study on whether to establish a state crime lab at Elizabeth City State University.
Hunter, D-Hertford, sponsored legislation passed by the General Assembly passed two years ago that allocated $100,000 for the homeless shelter and $2.5 million for the crime lab feasibility study.
But Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed the $24 billion state budget passed by the Republican-led House and Senate that included the two items, saying the budget didn’t include funding for Medicaid expansion or give teachers a big enough raise.
The House successfully overrode Cooper’s veto but the Senate did not attempt an override vote because GOP Senate leaders lacked the votes. Because there’s been no agreement on a budget since — lawmakers and Cooper did agree to several “minibudgets — the state is currently operating without an updated spending plan.
The General Assembly is currently working on the 2021-23 budget and Hunter said Thursday that he will soon file legislation for the two Elizabeth City-based projects.
Hunter also pushed for money for a new $32.5 million library at ECSU two years ago and said that he has talked with state Sen. Bob Steinburg, R-Chowan, about getting money for the library included in the budget. Steinburg recently said that he will push for money for the library and crime lab during the current session.
“I am going to run the homeless shelter bill and the crime lab bill, again,” Hunter said. “I am trying now to get some more primary sponsors.’’
Elizabeth City police Chief Eddie Buffaloe welcomed the news that Hunter is again going to seek money for a state crime lab at ECSU. Buffaloe first approached Hunter several years ago about establishing a crime lab at the university.
Local law enforcement officials said at a meeting last year that having a local crime lab would allow them to process evidence faster, enabling prosecutors to bring cases to trial quicker.
“It is very important, very crucial to all law enforcement agencies in the region,” Buffaloe said.
Republicans control both chambers of the General Assembly and with Cooper winning re-election, Hunter expects both sides to abandon their take-it or leave it approaches from the last long session and instead work together.
An early hopeful sign is Democrats’ decision not to field a candidate to challenge Republican Speaker Tim Moore of Cleveland County.
Moore was guaranteed to remain speaker since Republicans hold the majority in the House. However, by not fielding a candidate the Democrats in essence offered an olive branch to the GOP, Hunter said.
“That was the first step,” Hunter said. “I think you are going to see a difference this year. We are trying to work together.’’