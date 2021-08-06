Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes and Fries will open at 11 a.m. on Monday.
The new fast food restaurant is located in the Tanglewood area on Halstead Extended Boulevard, across from the entrance to Walmart.
“We anticipate a mad rush on Monday but we are ready,” said co-owner Scott Prevost.
Scott Prevost’s brother, Kevin, and Hwy 55 founder and CEO Kenney Moore are the two other co-owners of the Elizabeth City location. Hwy 55 has 130 locations in 11 states with most of the locations in the state.
Some lucky people got to feast on burgers, fries, Philly cheese steaks and other items for free as the restaurant went through several practice runs Friday in preparation for Monday’s opening to the public.
Most of the restaurant’s 60 employees served invited guests at the drive-thru window and in the indoor dining area.
Scott Prevost said some of the test-run customers included local police and fire department personnel along with employees from some local businesses.
“We wanted to make sure the cook line and the kitchen line is ready to go,” Scott Prevost said. “So far, things have gone well. I am very pleased right now.”
Prevost predicts that partly because of the COVID-19 pandemic, 50 percent of the restaurant's customers will use the drive-thru window. He said the restaurant is putting a special emphasis on speed for those customers.
“Drive-thru is new for us and it is a mock version of Chick-fil-A, so it is for speed,” he said. “People are not coming in to eat as much and we have to be prepared for that.”
To help with the anticipated 50-50 split the restaurant has installed two identical cook lines.
“We have two sides, same way on both sides,” Prevost said. “Drive-thru on one side and dine-in on the other. That way we can get the food out superfast. We have been turning some pretty good ticket times.”
The cooking system cooks burgers on both sides at the same time in 79 seconds.
“You are going to get one hot and fresh every time,” Prevost said.
He said Hwy 55 places a big emphasis on giving back to the community.
“Hwy 55 is more than just food, we are about charity,” Prevost said. “We have donated money to the Make-a-Wish-Foundation and built Miracle League Fields. It’s so much more than just making money.”
Prevost is also co-owner of three Hwy 55 restaurants in the Raleigh area but intends to move to the area.
“As I get older, I want to be closer to the salt water,” he said.
Hwy 55 will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. But the drive-thru will be open until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.