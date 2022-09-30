...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
seas 11 to 16 ft.
* WHERE...Portions of Alligator, Neuse and Bay and Pamlico and
Pungo Rivers, Albemarle, Croatan and Roanoke and Pamlico Sounds
and the adjacent Atlantic coastal waters.
* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 548 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN NORTH CAROLINA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES
IN NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA
BERTIE CAMDEN CHOWAN
CURRITUCK GATES HERTFORD
NORTHAMPTON PASQUOTANK PERQUIMANS
IN VIRGINIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 22 COUNTIES
IN EASTERN VIRGINIA
MATHEWS MIDDLESEX NORTHAMPTON
IN SOUTHEAST VIRGINIA
CITY OF CHESAPEAKE CITY OF EMPORIA CITY OF FRANKLIN
CITY OF HAMPTON CITY OF NEWPORT NEWS CITY OF NORFOLK
CITY OF POQUOSON CITY OF PORTSMOUTH CITY OF SUFFOLK
CITY OF VIRGINIA BEACH CITY OF WILLIAMSBURG
GLOUCESTER GREENSVILLE ISLE OF WIGHT
JAMES CITY SOUTHAMPTON SURRY
SUSSEX YORK
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AHOSKIE, BACONS CASTLE, BARHAM,
BAVON, BOOTH FORK, BOWERS HILL, BOYKINS, BRYANTOWN,
BUFFORD CROSSROADS, BUSCH GARDENS, CAPE CHARLES, CAPE COLONY,
CENTERVILLE, CHESAPEAKE AIRPORT, CHIPPOKES STATE PARK,
CHRISTENSONS CORNER, CLARESVILLE, COURTLAND, COWIE CORNER,
CROAKER, CURRITUCK, DEEP CREEK, DURAND, EAGLETOWN, EDENHOUSE,
EDENTON, ELIZABETH CITY, EMPORIA, EMPORIA AIRPORT,
EMPORIA RESERVOIR, EWELL, EXMORE, FENTRESS, FIVE FORKS, FRANKLIN,
GARYSBURG, GASTON, GATESVILLE, GLOUCESTER POINT, GREAT BRIDGE,
GREEN PLAIN, GREENBRIER, GROVE, GUM FORKS, GWALTNEY CORNER,
HAMPTON, HANCOCK, HERTFORD, HOG ISLAND GAME RESERVE, HORSESHOE,
HUNTERDALE, IVOR, LILLY, MACEDONIA, MAVATON, MERRY HILL, MIDWAY,
MOUNT PLEASANT, NEW POINT, NEW POINT COMFORT, NEWPORT NEWS,
NORFOLK, PEARY, POOLESVILLE, POQUOSON, PORTSMOUTH, QUITSNA,
RICH SQUARE, SAINT JOHNS, SHARON, SMITHFIELD, SUFFOLK, URBANNA,
VALHALLA, VIRGINIA BEACH, VULTARE, WAKEFIELD, WAVERLY,
WILLIAMSBURG, WINDSOR, AND YORKTOWN.
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and Virginia,
including the following areas, in northeast North Carolina,
Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Eastern Currituck, Gates, Hertford,
Northampton, Pasquotank, Perquimans and Western Currituck. In
Virginia, Brunswick, Chesapeake, Greensville, Hampton/Poquoson,
Isle of Wight, James City, Lunenburg, Mecklenburg, Newport News,
Norfolk/Portsmouth, Southampton, Suffolk, Surry, Sussex, Virginia
Beach and York.
* WHEN...Through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Tropical Cyclone Ian made a second landfall in South Carolina
today and track northwest across the Carolinas tonight.
Several rounds of moderate to heavy rain are likely in the
watch area today through tonight before the heaviest rain
pushes offshore Saturday morning. On average, 2 to 4 inches
of rain are expected, with localized amounts of 4 to 6 inches
possible. Despite the dry antecedent conditions, this will
likely be enough to result in a few instances of flooding,
especially in urban and flood prone areas.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East to northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts of 45
to 55 mph. The highest gusts will be near the Atlantic coast.
* WHERE...In North Carolina, Pasquotank, Camden, Western
Currituck and Perquimans Counties. In Virginia, James City,
Isle of Wight, and York Counties...in addition to the Cities
of Newport News, Suffolk, and Chesapeake.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
A couple cross Water Street to Mariners’ Wharf during heavy rain around 2:30 p.m. Friday. Heavy rain began falling and strong winds started blowing across the Elizabeth City area ahead of Tropical Cyclone Ian’s arrival in North Carolina late Friday.
Even though Hurricane Ian had been downgraded to a post-tropical storm by the time it crossed North Carolina Friday night, it still remained a dangerous storm.
Case in point: After a day filled with heavy rains and high winds, a tornado warning was issued for parts of Pasquotank, Camden and Currituck counties just after 5 p.m. The National Weather Service office in Wakefield, Virginia, said it had spotted a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado 7 miles southeast of Old Trap and 8 miles southwest of Grandy moving northwest at 25 mph. Although the warning ended without a tornado, the entire area remained under a tornado watch until 10 p.m. Friday.
The region also remained under both a wind advisory and flood watch until early Saturday.
The constant downpour of rain began early Friday and continued for much of the day. Around 3:30 p.m., Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management said on Facebook that between 2 and 4 inches of rain had already fallen across the two counties. Rainfall was expected to continue falling at a rate of 1 to 1.5 inches an hour, the post said, spurring a flash flooding warning by the weather service. Affected areas included Elizabeth City, Elizabeth City State University, Weeksville and Nixonton.
Strong winds also buffeted the area for much of the day. According to emergency management, east to northeast winds of 20 to 35 mph, with gusts of between 45 and 55 mph, were expected during the day and to continue through Friday night.
Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management said it had received numerous reports of power outages across the area. The agency said around 6 p.m. that it did not have an estimate of how many or when power would be restored but that residents should “expect long delays as outages are widespread across the area.”
Interim police Chief Phil Webster said Friday afternoon officers were responding to reports of several electric transformers exploding. There were no reports of injuries.
Webster also said as far as he was aware, there had been no calls by persons needing rescue from vehicles submerged in floodwaters.
Interim City Manager Montique McClary said Friday morning that extra crews would be on standby in case the city saw significant power outages.
“In the event of power outages and/or flooding, crews are on standby and are prepared to come in to put signage, barricades out in the areas where needed,” McClary said. “City crews started preparing for the weather earlier this week and as essential personnel they are on call-standby when needed to get the power back up as quickly as possible and address issues as it relates to the weather.”
McClary said city crews will work diligently if the storm causes power outages.
“We ask the residents to be patient as we do so,” McClary said. “The city is concerned about the safety of our citizens and advises residents to do their part to assist the city by staying in when possible.”
While Dominion Power’s outage map was reporting more outages earlier in the day, by early Friday evening it was only showing about 200 total outages in the region, the bulk of them — 147 — in Currituck County.
Ian’s approach forced most area school districts and colleges to switch to remote learning classes Friday. The Currituck County Schools and College of The Albemarle canceled classes. Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools announced Friday morning that it, too, would cancel classes on Friday.
The storm’s approach also moved the Perquimans Arts League to cancel its planned Arts on the Perquimans set for today.
“In concern for the safety of our artisans and their work, as well as the safety of our patrons, we have reached this difficult decision,” PAL said on Facebook Thursday evening.
The storm’s rain and wind also forced organizers of the Chowan County Regional Fair to suspend the fair on Friday. However, it planned to reopen the fair today following a two-hour delay.
Currituck County and the Currituck Center of NC Cooperative Extension also planned to hold the Currituck Farm Festival today as planned.
The National Weather Service’s forecast for the Elizabeth City area today called only a 30% chance of rain, mainly after 2 p.m. Winds will be from the south at 8 to 13 mph.