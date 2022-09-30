Ian photo

A couple cross Water Street to Mariners’ Wharf during heavy rain around 2:30 p.m. Friday. Heavy rain began falling and strong winds started blowing across the Elizabeth City area ahead of Tropical Cyclone Ian’s arrival in North Carolina late Friday.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

Even though Hurricane Ian had been downgraded to a post-tropical storm by the time it crossed North Carolina Friday night, it still remained a dangerous storm.

Case in point: After a day filled with heavy rains and high winds, a tornado warning was issued for parts of Pasquotank, Camden and Currituck counties just after 5 p.m. The National Weather Service office in Wakefield, Virginia, said it had spotted a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado 7 miles southeast of Old Trap and 8 miles southwest of Grandy moving northwest at 25 mph. Although the warning ended without a tornado, the entire area remained under a tornado watch until 10 p.m. Friday.