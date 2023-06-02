060323_eda_pelican1.jpg

Hattie Creef Marina Operations Manager Matthew Morrison stands on the back deck of the former Pelican Marina on the Camden Causeway Marina Thursday. Creef, an Elizabeth City native and former yacht broker in Florida, has been hired to run the marina by a group of investors. The renovated and renamed marina will open sometime this summer.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City native Matthew Morrison has fond memories of the old Pelican Marina while growing up, describing it as a pillar of the community.

“We would go by and buy Coca-Cola’s and put gas in our jon boats,” Morrison said.