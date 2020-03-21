The region’s only public transportation service has suspended most of its services in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
The Inter-County Public Transportation Authority is currently only transporting clients to “critical” medical appointments in Pasquotank, Chowan, Perquimans, Camden and Currituck counties.
ICPTA is not transporting clients deemed “critical” outside its five-county service area. Normally, ICPTA has a scheduled weekly trip to Greenville and twice-weekly routes to the Tidewater area in Virginia but those have also been suspended even for its “critical” riders.
A “critical” trip is defined as one for people seeking dialysis or cancer treatment, the terminally ill, high-risk prenatal riders and riders who need ongoing life-sustaining treatment.
“In response to Gov. (Roy) Cooper’s emergency declaration and Albemarle Regional Health Services activating its Public Health Response Coordination Center, ICPTA made the decision to only transport critical care clients,” ICPTA spokeswoman Amy Underhill said earlier this week. “This decision was not made lightly, but was made to protect our clients with critical needs from exposure to COVID-19.”
COVID-19 is the disease caused by the coronavirus.
For a $4 fare, ICPTA usually transports the general public to grocery stores, medical appointments and other locations, allowing riders access to services or attend activities related to normal everyday living.
Underhill said ICPTA is taking measures to protect its drivers and riders. ICPTA drivers have been told to stay home if they are sick and to report any personal travel outside of the state or travel to any county in the state with a confirmed case of COVID-19.
“If staff reports to work sick, or becomes sick while at work, supervisors shall immediately send that individual home,” Underhill said.
Underhill was speaking before ARHS reported the first case of COVID-19 in Pasquotank on Thursday.
Drivers have been provided facemasks for sick clients and all buses are equipped with hand sanitizer, biohazard kits and latex gloves. Drivers have also been instructed to frequently wash and sanitize their hands.
“ICPTA is working to maintain social distancing, allowing three to four people to be on the bus at the same time depending on the route,” Underhill said. “Anyone showing signs of sickness will be provided a mask. ICPTA will continue to monitor the situation in the area and adjust protocol levels as needed.”
The suspension of most transportation services has also had a big impact on ICPTA drivers.
“ICPTA employees are not receiving the normal number of hours they would typically incur if daily schedules had not been adjusted,” she said.
Underhill said there is no timetable for ICPTA resuming its normal schedule.
“ICPTA will continue to provide critical care service until it is safe to resume normal transportation services,” she said.