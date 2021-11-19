Illuminating a good cause

The Walker Family Christmas Lights Show gets a trial run at 178 Nosay Road in South Mills, Friday evening. The annual Christmas lights show will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. nightly starting Thursday and continuing through Jan. 1. Show organizers are accepting donations from visitors who drive by for the Camden County Charitable Foundation.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance