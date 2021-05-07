Although protests in the aftermath of the fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. by Pasquotank Sheriff’s deputies have been peaceful, some business owners say customers have been concerned about safety and that has cut into their business.
Raul Ambriz, owner of The Happy Taco on Ehringhaus Street, said the protests’ effect on his business was worst in the first days after Brown’s death.
“It did affect business a little bit,” Ambriz said. “The first week (after Brown’s death) it was very bad.”
Ambriz said he received many calls from customers who were concerned about safety and about Ehringhaus Street being closed at times because of the protests. He said that when customers called he assured them that it was safe to come out to the restaurant and that the street closings to accommodate protesters were only temporary.
It was really only a small part of the day that the road was closed, Ruiz said.
“I would tell people, ‘the road was closed for a little bit earlier in the day but now everything is quiet,’” Ruiz said.
Ruiz said business has been better this week.
“And hopefully it keeps getting better,” he said.
Adam Swayne, manager of Coasters Downtown Draught House on Poindexter Street, said the business has been supportive of the right to protest — and he believes that has had a positive effect on business.
“We from the very beginning have said that Coasters is built around the community,” Swayne said.
Coasters understands that protesters are members of the community who are trying to make their voices heard and views the protests as a way to have their voices heard, he said.
The protests have not harmed Coasters’ bottom line, he said.
“If anything more people are coming in because of our stance of supporting people’s right to be heard,” Swayne said. He said the business has gained some new customers because of its stance.
Nicole Hyatt, co-owner of 2 Souls Wine Bar on Main Street, said the bar, which just opened in February, has seen a decline in business since the protests began.
She said one of the challenges has been to communicate to customers that the protests have been peaceful and that it’s safe to be downtown.
“We have definitely seen a very large drop in sales and a drop in the number of people coming in,” Hyatt said. “It has affected business drastically last week and this week.”
More people have been coming earlier in the afternoon and leaving before dark, she said, and the business has tried to adjust to that schedule.
“We try to make those times more uplifting and fun,” she said.
Hyatt said 2 Souls also has been offering retail wine sales and special items such as Mother’s Day gift baskets.
And the wine bar continues working to convey to customers that it’s safe to come downtown.
“The protests have been peaceful,” she said.
Despite a protest planned for Friday evening, city officials were still expecting a large crowd to attend the First Friday ArtWalk in the downtown.
City Manager Montre Freeman said early Friday afternoon that the city had not received the required permit for a protest march but that he expected one would be submitted. Many of the protests have started at 5 p.m.
Downtown, Inc. Executive Director Deborah Malenfant noted that the marches have been peaceful and that most downtown business owners support the protesters’ right to march. Twenty-one venues were expected to participate in Friday’s ArtWalk, which Malenfant said was a high for a non-holiday event.
“I don’t have any concerns,” Malenfant said early Friday afternoon. “I don’t anticipate any issues at all. We also have three (business) grand openings. We are expecting a pretty good-sized crowd. We haven’t had 21 participants in quite a while.”
Protesters also marched during the downtown Cinco De Mayo celebration Wednesday and Malenfant said a larger number of people still attended that event.
“Cinco De Mayo was an excellent event, and it wasn’t even really promoted until a day or two ahead,” Malenfant said. “There was a great crowd there. It was a very diverse crowd.’’
The police department had an extra presence for Wednesday’s event. Freeman said that would also be the case for ArtWalk Friday.