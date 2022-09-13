Trusted Elections Tour

Former North Carolina Supreme Court Justice Bob Orr (left) makes a point while Beaufort County Elections Director Kellie Harris Hopkins (center), and former Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts listen during the NC Trusted Elections Tour town hall held Thursday at the Historic 1776 Chowan County Courthouse in Edenton. The event was hosted by the NC Network for Fair, Safe and Secure Elections.

 John Foley/The Perquimans Weekly

EDENTON — Absentee mail-in ballots have to be requested by the voter and provisional ballots are only counted after elections officials verify the eligibility of the voters casting them.

Those were two key takeaways from the NC Trusted Election Tour town hall held Thursday at the Historic 1776 Chowan County Courthouse in Edenton. The event, hosted by the NC Network for Fair, Safe and Secure Elections, was held to address growing concerns about voting system integrity and to counter rising misinformation about how elections are conducted.