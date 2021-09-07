A new café is addressing the need for a coffee and sandwich shop on the north side of Elizabeth City.
In and Out Café, located in the Carolina Plaza, located in Suite B of the Carolina Plaza at 1621 N. Road Street, opened about a month ago and thus far business has been good, said Casey Cameron, one of the cafe’s owners.
“We’ve already got a few regulars,” Cameron said. “That’s been nice.”
Cameron said he and fellow shop owner Christina Adams have both worked in the restaurant business before. They decided to open In and Out Café to satisfy northside residents’ hunger for a specialty sandwich shop that also offers a mix of coffee drinks, New York style bagels, breakfast sandwiches and more.
“There’s nothing like it on this end of town,” Cameron said.
The café is located about two miles north of Sentara Albemarle Medical Center.
Each In and Out Café sandwich packs a load of deli meat, plus the extras.
“That’s what we’re known for, a quarter-pound of meat on every sandwich,” Cameron said.
For people extra hungry, there is the café’s signature sandwich called the Shipwreck, which packs a quarter-pound of turkey, a quarter-pound of ham and a quarter-pound of roast beef.
“Sometimes they come out so big they look like clown sandwiches because they are so big,” Cameron said.
Business has been steady for the new business, particularly from breakfast customers.
“We sell a ton of croissants in the morning,” Cameron said.
In and Out Café is open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily Monday through Friday. For more information about daily lunch specials, visit In and Out Café on Facebook. To reach by telephone, call 252-698-3023.