...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
'In God We Trust' motto eyed for county courthouse
Pasquotank County commissioners will likely approve a resolution next month to display the National Motto “In God We Trust” on the Pasquotank County Courthouse.
The commissioners Finance Committee unanimously approved the move on a 5-0 vote at a meeting earlier this month. All seven commissioners are on the panel but commissioners Barry Overman and Bill Sterritt did not attend the meeting.
The finance committee vote came after commissioners heard a presentation from a representative of the U.S. Motto Action Committee urging that the motto be displayed.
The resolution is expected to be on the county commissioners’ agenda on Nov. 7.
Bertie County commissioners approved display of the National Motto at three county sites last month and Currituck commissioners will discuss the issue next month. Like Pasquotank commissioners, they received a presentation from the U.S. Motto Action Committee earlier this month.
Pasquotank’s plans call for putting the motto on the exterior of the courthouse over its entrance and in the new commissioners’ boardroom inside the courthouse. The county has agreed to renovate a portion of courthouse for a new boardroom that is expected to be ready in a year.
County Manager Sparty Hammett told commissioners that the city’s Historic Preservation Commission would first have to approve putting the motto on the exterior of the courthouse. That’s because the courthouse is in a historic district.
Placing the motto on and in the courthouse would not cost local taxpayers. A representative of the motto committee said the organization will foot the bill.
“Here is the best part: this will not cost the county one penny,” said committee co-founder and Field Director Rick Lanier. “We pay for the full cost of it. It would be our pleasure to incur the full cost of these displays. We raise the money from donations.”
Lanier told commissioners that displaying the motto promotes patriotism and noted the “In God We Trust” motto has been on U.S. Currency since 1864. The national motto was first adopted by Congress in 1956 and Lanier said that in 2011 Congress passed a resolution on a 396-9 vote to reaffirm it as “our nation’s motto.”
“In times of war and peace, these words have been a profound source of strength and guidance for many generations of Americans,” Lanier said. “Displaying the motto gives ceremonial honor to public occasions and expresses confidence in our society.”
Lanier is a former Davidson County commissioner and led the effort in 2002 to display the motto there. He said that 70 of the 100 counties in the state and 51 cities and towns have voted to display the motto and that the motto’s display “stands on firm legal ground.”
“There is a total of almost 300 displays of ‘In God We Trust’ around the state of North Carolina,” Lanier said.
In June 2003, two ACLU funded attorneys filed a federal lawsuit against Davidson County, citing that the motto violated the Establishment Clause of the U.S. Constitution barring government from “making any law respecting an establishment of religion.”
Due to the proactive efforts of the motto committee the Davidson County Board of Commissioners unanimously decided to accept the assistance of the N.C. Association of County Commissioners and fight the lawsuit, all agreeing that it was worth the fight.
In May 2004, U.S. District Court Judge William Osteen Sr. dismissed the lawsuit, citing no church/state conflict. On May 13, 2005, the U.S. 4th Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed Judge Osteen’s opinion.
Then in finality, on Nov. 14, 2005 the U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear the case, thus making the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling case law.
“This effort is legal and there is nothing to challenge,” Lanier said. “Thus, displaying our motto is a legal right protected by the First Amendment.”