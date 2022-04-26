Annie Larsen, 9, combs her dairy heifer Cinnamon ahead of the cattle competition at the Albemarle Area 4H Livestock Show and Sale at the Livestock Arena in Elizabeth City, Tuesday. The show continues today starting at 8 a.m. The sale begins at 6:45 p.m.
Claire Baker says she enjoys raising goats “because they’re fluffy and they’re cute.” Her white doe Marshmallow is no exception.
Claire, 8, was among dozens of area students showing off goats and cattle at this year’s Albemarle Area 4H Livestock Show and Sale at the Livestock Arena in Elizabeth City. The show and sale began Tuesday with judges viewing participants’ goats and cattle and continues with hogs and lambs on Wednesday.
Claire, who attends Perquimans Central School, feeds Marshmallow twice daily and takes her for walks, said her mother, Tabitha Baker.
Also competing in the goat category was Owen Dail, an 8-year-old Hertford Grammar student who was showing his doe Moon Pie.
“It has nice colors,” said Owen, when asked what he likes most about Moon Pie, whose colors are mostly white, except for her head and neck, which are brown, and a black and white face.
Leyton Markham, 14, was tending to his female pig, which weighs 263 pounds. Leyton attends the Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technologies and is a veteran livestock show participant.
“I’ve done pigs the last four years,” he said.
In the cattle section of the arena, Annie Larsen, 9, was using a large comb to make her dairy heifer Cinnamon look good for the cattle competition.
“I’m fluffing her,” said Annie.
Annie, who is homeschooled, was competing in her first livestock show, said her mother, Amy Larsen.
Nearby, Cailyn Stallings, 13, was preparing to show several Angus cows.
“It takes a lot of responsibility,” Cailyn said, of working with livestock. She says each Sunday she helps tend to the cattle at a farm in Perquimans County.
“I don’t play any sports,” said the Perquimans Middle School student. “This is something fun I’d like to do when I get older.”
She hopes to one day take care of animals.
“I’d like to be a veterinarian,” Cailyn said.
The Albemarle Area 4H Livestock Show & Sale was not held in 2020 due to the pandemic but was held last year.
The show and sale resumes on Wednesday, starting at 8 a.m. with the official judging of hogs and continuing through the afternoon. The sale of animals begins at 6:45 p.m.