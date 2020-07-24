HERTFORD — State Sen. Bob Steinburg, R-Chowan, describes his opportunity to meet with President Donald Trump at the White House last week as a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
Steinburg and six other leading Republican members of the General Assembly, including Senate President Pro Tem Phil Berger, traveled to Washington, D.C., on Thursday, July 16, to attend a speech by the president on the high costs of government bureaucracy and red tape.
Earlier in the day, Berger, R-Rockingham, participated in a roundtable discussion on deregulation with leaders from other states and senior White House officials, including EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler and National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow.
Trump’s Rose Garden speech addressed lifting regulatory burdens the president says are holding back job and income growth. Trump delivered the speech on a particularly hot day; temperatures were soaring into the 90s.
Steinburg recalls the heat providing Trump an opportunity to joke about his hair.
“‘You know water is very important to me,’” Steinburg recalled the president saying. “He said, ‘you’ve got to wash your hair and you know how important that is to me in particular and how I am about my hair.’ And of course that got a big laugh.”
After the speech, Steinburg said Trump’s Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, a former North Carolina congressman, invited the North Carolina delegation to meet Trump in the Oval Office.
Steinburg said as a precaution, the entire delegation was tested for COVID-19. The test results came back within about 10 minutes and everyone in the group tested negative.
Steinburg said he was in awe of being in the Oval Office and thrilled to meet Trump in person.
“For a moment or two, we’re in the Oval Office without Trump,” Steinburg said. “He wasn’t in the office when we came in, but he came in a side door. We were in just touring and then all of a sudden the side door opens up. Trump says, ‘Hey, everybody what’s going on?’ We’re looking at him and it’s the man himself. You’re there and you’re thinking, ‘he’s there in person. I mean, this is the White House where it all happens. Everything that is going on in the world is filtering through this office, you know, and here I am with my six colleagues and Meadows.’”
Steinburg said Trump put him and his legislative colleagues at ease.
“There is this impression of Trump as being this big, tough guy, you know, and how his tweets get under some folks skin, but he disarms you when he comes in,” Steinburg said. “I mean, it’s the president but he makes you feel like you’re just in a room with a regular guy. He made you feel so comfortable when he came in and that he really cares. There’s no question in my mind that he loves our country. People’s impression of him would be completely different than what the media is trying to paint him. He’s just not like that. I mean he really cares.”
During their conversation with Trump, the North Carolina legislators discussed a number state-related topics, including regulatory reform, agriculture and politics. Steinburg said Trump asked him about the political landscape in the state going into the November election, particularly the U.S. Senate and gubernatorial races.
“He listens. He wanted to know what is going on in North Carolina. He wanted to know about (Sen.) Tom Tillis. How did we think that Senator Tillis was going to do this November,” Steinburg said. “Tillis is in a tough (re-election) fight. And then he wanted to know how (Lt. Gov.) Dan Forest was going to do” in the race for governor.
Forest is seeking to unseat incumbent Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.
Steinburg said he told Trump Forest’s fortunes were tied to how well the president does in North Carolina.
“I told him if you win by four or five points in North Carolina, Forest will win and we will have our super-majorities back in the General Assembly,” Steinburg said.
Steinburg said he told Trump he’s very popular in eastern North Carolina.
“I pointed at him and said, ‘If you win by four to five points — and you will — then Forest will win. We’ll all win,” he said. “People aren’t going to vote for Trump and then and then go over and vote for Roy Cooper.”
Steinburg said he expects Trump to do well in the fall debates against the Democratic nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden.
“Trump is smart,” Steinburg said. “This guy is so smart. You’re not going to pin him in. That debate is going to be a bloodbath. I can’t wait to see the first debate. There is no way Biden can avoid it. How is Biden going to do it? They’re not going to be to keep him in a basement forever.”