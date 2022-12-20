Editor’s note: The Daily Advance continues its annual countdown of the top 10 local news stories of 2022.
An 18-month delay was worth the wait for the U.S. Coast Guard Marathon.
More than 1,500 runners from 45 states arrived in Elizabeth City this past spring for the inaugural in-person marathon that organizers, and even one national publication, labeled a resounding success.
The marathon was originally planned to be run in September 2020 but had to be pushed back to last March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. A virtual race was held in 2021.
Visit Elizabeth City organized the three races — 5K, half-marathon and full marathon — and officials said the first in-person race generated around $700,000 in local economic impact.
The nation’s leading publication for sporting event managers and organizers also awarded one if its top honors to the U.S. Coast Guard Marathon.
Sports Destination Management named the inaugural in-person Coast Guard marathon one of its “2022 Champions of Economic Impact in Sports Tourism” winners in its November- December issue.
VEC also said that most visitors to Elizabeth City during the weekend of the marathon were from outside the immediate region. That’s a contrast from the community’s typical visitors, who come mostly from North Carolina and the nearby Hampton Roads region of Virginia.
At a Health and Wellness Expo at the K.E. White Center on the campus of Elizabeth City State University, held during Coast Guard Marathon weekend, 68.3% of visitors were from out of state. The expo featured about a dozen vendors and was free and open to the public.
At the Wellness Expo, 42% of visitors were staying overnight. At Waterfront Park that figure was 90%.
A post-race survey also found that 94% of runners were very satisfied with the March 4-5 event. It also found that 74% also indicated that they would likely return for next year’s marathon.
“If you like water views, pretty houses, military history, excellent barbeque, everything five minutes away and craft beer that is delicious, you just cannot beat it,” one runner wrote. “Fabulous little chef eateries, bars and cafes all along the waterfront. Nice support from (Elizabeth City State University) and I really love the Coast Guard folks.”
The second annual Coast Guard Marathon Weekend is slated for March 2-4, 2023 and the race will feature a new route for the full marathon along with several free events for runners and local residents alike.
In partnership with the Morale, Well-Being and Recreation division at the Coast Guard Base and the College of The Albemarle, the marathon is bringing in the U.S. Coast Guard “Guardians Big Band” for race weekend.
The Guardians Big Band is a jazz ensemble within the U.S. Coast Guard Band and its 22 members will host a free community concert at COA on Thursday, March 2, and perform at Waterfront Park during the post-race celebration on March 4. They will also have community outreach activities at local schools and will play the national anthem before the races.
The 55-member Coast Guard Band plays regularly at presidential and Cabinet level functions and has performed at every presidential inaugural ceremony since President Herbert Hoover. The band is based at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut.
The full marathon has been designated as a U.S. Olympic Trials Qualifier for the 2024 Summer Olympics that will be held in Paris. As a qualifier, VEC Executive Director Corrina Ruffeiux expects the full marathon to attract up to 20 “elite runners.”
Runners who post a qualifying time will run in the U.S. Olympic Qualifying Marathon on Orlando, Fla. in early 2024. The top three male and female finishers in that race will make the U.S. Olympic Team.
Part of the route for next spring’s marathon will include having runners run on the Coast Guard base’s runway. The halfway mark of the 26.2-mile marathon will have runners looping around one of the last standing World War II airship hangars in the U.S. The 20-story tall, dome-shaped structure, is on the waterfront and is part of TCOM, one of the marathon’s major sponsors.
Organizers are also exploring adding a fireworks display during Coast Guard weekend activities next March.
As of Dec. 18, around 750 runners have registered to run the in-person race, another 500 have registered to run it virtually. The 750 in-person registrations represent 44 states.