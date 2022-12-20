marathon follow up story

More than 1,500 runners from 45 states arrived in Elizabeth City in early March for the inaugural in-person U.S. Coast Guard Marathon that organizers, and even one national publication, labeled a resounding success.

 The Daily Advance

Editor’s note: The Daily Advance continues its annual countdown of the top 10 local news stories of 2022.

An 18-month delay was worth the wait for the U.S. Coast Guard Marathon.