Because of inclement weather, organizers have canceled the annual Moth Boat Nationals racing event scheduled to be held on the Pasquotank River this weekend.
The event has been rescheduled for Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 10-11.
Thunderstorms likely. Low near 70F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Localized flooding is possible..
Updated: September 17, 2020 @ 6:36 pm
...MODERATE TO HEAVY RAINFALL LATE THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA AND VIRGINIA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA, BERTIE, CAMDEN, CHOWAN, EASTERN CURRITUCK, GATES, HERTFORD, NORTHAMPTON, PASQUOTANK, PERQUIMANS, AND WESTERN CURRITUCK. IN VIRGINIA, BRUNSWICK, CHESAPEAKE, DINWIDDIE, GREENSVILLE, HAMPTON/POQUOSON, ISLE OF WIGHT, LUNENBURG, MECKLENBURG, NEWPORT NEWS, NORFOLK/PORTSMOUTH, NORTHAMPTON, PRINCE GEORGE, SOUTHAMPTON, SUFFOLK, SURRY, SUSSEX, VIRGINIA BEACH, AND YORK. * THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * RAIN, HEAVY AT TIMES, FROM THE REMNANTS OF TROPICAL CYCLONE SALLY WILL CONTINUE FROM LATE THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH TONIGHT, BEFORE TAPERING OFF OR ENDING DURING FRIDAY. RAIN TOTALS OF 3 TO 5 INCHES WILL BE LIKELY WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE. THE RUNOFF FROM THIS MUCH RAINFALL WILL LIKELY RESULT IN LOCALIZED FLASH FLOODING. * POTENTIAL IMPACTS INCLUDE RAPID RISES OF WATER, FLOODED ROADS, AND FLOODING OF STRUCTURES IN LOW LYING AREAS NEAR STREAMS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&
