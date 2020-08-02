CAMDEN — Camden Board of Education Chairman Christian Overton and board member Kevin Heath will run unopposed in their bids for reelection this fall.
Filing for two open seats on the five-member school board ended Friday with no one but the incumbents signing up to run in the Nov. 3 election.
Heath said not having competition in November will allow him to focus even more attention on another important matter expected to be on the November ballot: the $33 million bond referendum for construction of a new high school in the county.
School officials are in the process of putting together information about the planned high school project as part of a public information campaign in advance of the referendum.
Heath said board members have a lot of work ahead of them in explaining to the public the concept for the new school and the factors that have gone into developing the plan.
“We want to get them all the information that we can so they can make an informed decision,” Heath said, referring to voters.
Heath said the impact of COVID-19 on school operations might have contributed to no challengers coming forward in the race.
“I think COVID might have a lot to do with it,” he said. “A lot of people don’t want to make the decisions that we’re having to make because of COVID.”
Heath noted that the board had recently asked Gov. Roy Cooper for greater flexibility in planning for students’ return to classrooms this fall.
The Daily Advance was unable to reach Overton for comment Friday.
Jason Banks, a school board member whose term ends in 2022, said when asked about the race last week that the absence of challengers may indicate citizen satisfaction with how the school district is being operated.
“We’re doing the best we can,” Banks said of the board.