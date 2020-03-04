CURRITUCK — Incumbent Currituck Register of Deeds Denise Hall won razor-close primary victories in 2012 and 2016 but her victory over Christy McCord in Tuesday’s Republican primary had a much different feeling.
Hall fought off a spirited challenge by McCord by garnering 2,125 votes, or 55 percent, to McCord’s 1,752 votes, or 45 percent. The victory all but assures Hall a third-term as she will run opposed in the November.
“To me, it sure does feel like a landslide,” Hall said with a laugh.
Hall ran on her record of modernizing the register of deeds office and she believes that resonated with Currituck voters. The office records, indexes, and preserves all real estate and business-related documents. It also issues marriage licenses, certified birth records and certified death records.
“I think it (winning) speaks to what I have done while in office,” Hall said.
Hall was the county’s top vote-getter in the four contested countywide races in Tuesday’s Republican primary as all four incumbents prevailed.
“In my opinion, I think what that says is that people have a lot of confidence in the direction the county is going right now,” Hall said.
District 4 Commissioner Paul Beaumont defeated Stuart Innes in the Republican primary for the seat, recording 1,915 votes, or 51 percent. Innes finished with 1,860 votes, or 49 percent.
The Daily Advance reported election night that it wasn’t clear if Beaumont’s close margin of victory would allow Innes to call for a recount of votes. In fact, the margin wasn’t close enough for a recount.
Beaumont said a robust effort by volunteers helped propel him to victory. Beaumont is all but assured of winning a second full term as he faces no opposition in the November general election.
“A lot of folks went out there and worked the polls for me,” Beaumont said. “They helped educate voters on the difference between the two candidates and tell voters what I have succeeded in getting accomplished. I think our county is well run, and I think people like the way our county is operating.”
Selina Jarvis won a full four-year term on the county Board of Commissioners by defeating Steven Craddock in the Republican primary for the District 2 board seat. Jarvis garnered 2,046 votes, or 55 percent, to Craddock’s 1,708 votes, or 45 percent.
Jarvis, who was appointed to the seat in January 2019, self-financed her campaign to show voters that she would only be “accountable” to the county’s citizens.
“I think I ran an open, honest and fair campaign on my merits and integrity,” Jarvis said. “I also attribute winning to the fact that I spent 29 years at Currituck County High School teaching kids civics. I had a lot of parents and students reach out to me as I stood at the polls for 13 hours. I think the fact that I am invested in this county, that I love this county, helped.’’
At-large Commissioner Mary “Kitty” Etheridge couldn’t be reached Wednesday. She also won her Republican primary on Tuesday, fending off two challengers. Etheridge finished with 1,761 votes, or 46 percent, while Fred Whiteman was second with 1671 votes, or 44 percent. Daryl Hood was third with 391 votes and 10 percent. Etheridge’s victory all but assures of her a second-term as she faces no opposition in the November general election.