Black Friday Shopping

People are silhouetted against the sky at dawn as they attend a Black Friday sale at a Best Buy store Friday in Overland Park, Kansas.

 Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Finding bargains may be more important than ever for holiday shoppers as they plan gift-giving in a season of inflation.

Tommy Hopson of Elizabeth City was planning Thursday to take advantage of Friday's Black Friday specials to try to save money in a season in which prices have risen steeply on a wide range of items.