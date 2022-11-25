...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO
7 AM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
People are silhouetted against the sky at dawn as they attend a Black Friday sale at a Best Buy store Friday in Overland Park, Kansas.
Finding bargains may be more important than ever for holiday shoppers as they plan gift-giving in a season of inflation.
Tommy Hopson of Elizabeth City was planning Thursday to take advantage of Friday's Black Friday specials to try to save money in a season in which prices have risen steeply on a wide range of items.
"I'm looking for a deal," Hopson said of his Black Friday plans. "That's what I'm looking for. I'm looking for a deal."
Hopson stopped by the Dollar General on Oak Stump Road Thursday morning to grab a couple of last-minute items for a Thanksgiving meal.
He said he would be celebrating Thanksgiving at his sister's house with his sister and brother-in-law.
Higher prices on groceries and other basic items aren't ruining his holidays, he said, but they are prompting him to cut back a little on things he might buy and do otherwise.
"It has kind of effected me a little bit," he said of the steep rise in prices.
Trevor Watlington also ran into the Dollar General on Oak Stump Road Thursday morning and bought a couple of small items.
He said he didn't have to pick up any last-minute items to help with his family's Thanksgiving meal, since those things had already been purchases.
"We did all our Thanksgiving shopping yesterday," he said.
Watlington said he has noticed higher prices recently. The family's Thanksgiving meal will still be nice this year, but there might be some slight adjustments because of cost, he said.
"The prices I feel like went up a little bit," Watlington said. "I didn't go all out like I did last year."
But he was planning to head into the Black Friday frenzy today to look for bargains as the holiday shopping season begins.
"I might go all out for Christmas," Watlington said.
A 17-year-old student at Pasquotank County High School, Watlington said he isn't planning on scaling back his Christmas gift buying even with the higher prices, because he has been able to earn and save some money this year.
"I have been doing a lot of jobs and working a lot," he said.