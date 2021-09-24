Eddie Ingram questioned this week the value of the current version of the state-administered testing program.
Ingram, interim superintendent of the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools, was especially critical of what he described as the lack of “item analysis” in the way testing results are currently reported and used.
Ingram, who came to ECPPS earlier this year after retiring as superintendent of a school district in South Carolina, said that when he was in North Carolina several years ago, teachers used to get an “item analysis.” That item analysis helped teachers improve instruction and focus on areas that most needed additional work, he said.
He said the item analysis allowed teachers and principals to spot trends.
“Oh, we didn’t teach fractions very well because so many kids missed this area,” he said, citing that as an example of what teachers used to get. “But we don’t get this information. So if I just get a number I don’t have an intelligent way of getting better.”
“It would be wonderful if we could get that,” agreed Nina Griffin, who is director of testing and accountability for ECPPS.
“OK, now you’re going to hear the story,” Ingram said. “I’m not going to be quiet anymore.”
Ingram said he wants the state to listen to what he has to say.
“These tests are real important, right? They’re real important. They’re so important it determines whether a school is A,B,C,D or F,” he said, referring to the letter grades schools are issued. “But yet we don’t know what we got wrong on the test. If we don’t even know what we got wrong on the test, how can we get better on the test?”
P.W. Moore Elementary School, one of the schools in the ECPPS district, dramatically reflected the testing challenges Ingram talked about. Only 14.8 percent of students tested at grade level proficiency and 6.1 percent were college-and-career ready, according to testing results.
Ingram said he strongly supports accountability, and acknowledged that standardized testing can play a role in that.
“I’m not saying the tests are evil,” he said. “Standardized tests can be very valuable. They can be very valuable — sarcasm over — they can be very valuable. It’s the way they are used. They are used as the one measure to determine the success of a school, of a teacher, of a kid, and no one standardized measure on a given day is going to determine the outcome of a kid’s life if I’ve got anything to say about it.”
Ingram also questioned the extensive resources dedicated to preparing for standardized testing.
“We spend about $600,000 a year on trying to make a few more points on these tests,” Ingram said. “Six-hundred-thousand dollars a year — over half a million dollars.”
It might be possible to improve by a few points through taking repeated practice tests, he said.
“All I’m saying is those are not sufficient strategies for our children to be successful in the 21st century,” Ingram said. “And I’m going to engage in that conversation with whoever will listen long after my tenure here ends, because I care about these kids just like you do.”
He said he also cares about hard-working staff. “And I hate seeing their hearts broken over something that at the end of the day is almost geared and stacked against them,” he said.
“There is accountability by zip code,” Ingram continued. “Make no mistake about it: it is accountability by zip code. We do not have failing schools. We have a failed accountability system at the state and federal level.”
He said ECPPS students will continue to take the tests and do the best they can.
“We’ll be honest,” Ingram said. “We’re not going to fudge. We’re not going to cheat. We’ll study. We’ll do the best we can.
“But I don’t want our folks keeling over about them,” he said. “Because the truth of the matter is you’ve got teachers that will run away from school districts because they’re afraid of what someone’s going to say their kids have done on a test. You’ve got principals who won’t take certain schools, you’ve even got superintendents that won’t go to certain states or districts. And that’s got to change. Because we’ve got to have our best people and not our worst, or our less-experienced I should say. And that’s what this high-stakes testing program has done.”
Ingram said that in South Carolina one testing company sued another because it didn’t get the contract to administer the test.
“So you don’t think this is big money?” Ingram asked. “This is big, big money, and we shouldn’t be held hostage by these tests. Because our teachers are better, our kids are better, our board members are better, our schools are better than we’ve been labeled. And I’m not going to stand by and watch it. Not after 41 years, no siree.”
Ingram said he appreciates the effort that everyone is making. But he added that he believes the local community can develop a more robust way of holding schools and students accountable.
The Daily Advance attempted to contact the N.C. Department of Public Instruction for comment for this story but did not receive a response by Friday.