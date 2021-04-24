Eddie Ingram expressed enthusiasm this week about joining the team at Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools.
And “teamwork,” it turns out, is a core value for ECPPS.
Ingram, who will assume the post of interim superintendent of ECPPS this summer, led a team-building exercise that opened a retreat held Wednesday at College of The Albemarle in Elizabeth City.
In the exercise, members of the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education reached consensus on a list of shared values for the board. Those values include teamwork, respect, honesty/integrity, trust, communication and diversity/equity.
In an interview Wednesday, Ingram said he is excited to be returning to Elizabeth to work with ECPPS and the school board.
“I think this board has unlimited potential,” said Ingram, who began his teaching career at Northeastern High School and is retiring early this summer as superintendent of the Berkeley County School District in South Carolina. “They are very good people. They are service-oriented. They are committed.”
The board is very values-based, he said, adding “it’s impressive to me.”
Board members are active and engaged, Ingram said.
In a discussion led by Rhonda James-Davis, current interim superintendent of ECPPS, board members talked about goals for the school district and how to help teachers bring out the potential in every student.
A key part of that discussion dealt with test score data and how it’s used in planning.
Ingram said his own experience has shown him that the data is a valuable resource that’s also subject to misuse.
“You can’t have a fear culture,” Ingram said. He explained that one way data is misused is when educators are reluctant to try new things or challenge students to try new things for fear it could harm scores.
“We have to be careful with working with principals,” Ingram said, because they need to be encouraged to be innovative and creative and not be held back by an undue concern over scores.
Ingram said EVAAS, the Education Value-Added Assessment System, was never intended to be used a a teacher evaluation tool.
Board member Rodney Walton said that as the board looks at data related to student achievement and teacher performance, it’s important to look at the deeper reasons why data might trend up or down.
“I just want us to keep in mind: ‘what is the root cause?’” Walton said.
James-Davis agreed with Walton. “That is what the focus always needs to be on,” she said.