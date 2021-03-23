Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools’ next interim superintendent said he’s “looking forward to coming home” but doesn’t plan to be a candidate for the permanent school chief’s job once he gets here.
Eddie Ingram, currently superintendent of Berkeley County Schools in South Carolina, has been tapped by the ECPPS Board of Education to serve as interim superintendent beginning Aug. 1.
He will succeed Rhonda James-Davis, who has been serving as interim superintendent since the departure of Superintendent Catherine Edmonds earlier this month.
ECPPS Board of Education Chairwoman Sharon Warden said Friday James-Davis decided “for personal reasons” to return to her former role as ECPPS chief human resources officer this summer.
Reached Monday, Ingram said he’s looking forward to returning to the ECPPS schools. A native of Elizabeth City, Ingram began his career in education here as a high school English and Latin teacher.
“It will be nice to finish where I started,” Ingram said. “We’ll be working hard and I just hope to bring some stability while they’re looking for a superintendent.”
The ECPPS Board of Education has not yet announced a formal start to its search for a superintendent to replace Edmonds, who left March 1 for a job as deputy superintendent at the N.C. Department of Public Instruction.
Ingram said he is not aware of a specific timetable for the superintendent search. But he made clear Monday he will not be a candidate for the permanent superintendent’s job. He is retired from the North Carolina education system and will be retiring from South Carolina’s education system as well before starting his interim work here, he said.
“My tenure will be open-ended,” Ingram said. “In my view, the pandemic is causing some disruption in the executive recruiting process in many professions, not just education. I expect I will be in place for a few months, while the (school) board undertakes a thorough, deliberate search. I am happy to help in any way I can.”
Asked if he knew why James-Davis was vacating the interim superintendent’s job, Ingram said he “honestly can’t speak for Rhonda.”
“I can say we have a long, professional relationship dating back to the 1980s,” he said. “She was my student in one of my English classes at Northeastern High School and she also served as a scorekeeper in our basketball program when I was an assistant coach.
“Later, she served as one of my assistant principals and I promoted her to associate principal in the early 2000s at Currituck High School,” he continued. “I have the utmost respect for Rhonda and her professional skill and disposition.”
Ingram has been a teacher and administrator in a number of school districts in North Carolina and was a consultant and section chief for NCDPI. He is the former superintendent of Darlington County Schools in Darlington, South Carolina, and was superintendent and executive director for curriculum and instruction for Franklin County Schools in Louisburg before going to Darlington.
Ingram said he and his wife plan to retire in Elizabeth City or in a nearby county.
“Elizabeth City is a wonderfully quaint river town that has a lot going for it,” he said, adding that will be a plus when the board goes to recruit the next superintendent. He also believes it can be a recruiting tool when trying to draw teachers to the school district.
Ingram said being away for a while might help him recognize things about Elizabeth City that people take for granted when they live here their whole life.