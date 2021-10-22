An Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools student recently was suspended and sent home for three days for not fully complying with the district's face mask mandate, the district's interim superintendent said.
ECPPS interim Superintendent Eddie Ingram reported the incident during a Board of Education committee meeting Monday.
He said he's communicated to principals that the school board supports disciplining students who refuse to follow the district's mask-wearing mandate. He said a principal told him the school had suspended a student for three days for not wearing a mask properly.
"Now again, we're not going to suspend someone whose mask slips down and they readily put it back up," Ingram said. "We're not talking about that. We're talking about that defiant, 'no, I'm not wearing it' or 'I don't care what you say.'"
Ingram said if students are disrespectful toward school nurses he expects that to get the same disciplinary response from principals as it would if they were disrespectful toward teachers.
"We don't want to be Attila the Hun with masks but you have also charged us ... with wearing masks, so we're going to do that," Ingram told the school board. "And that includes students and staff."
Ingram added that he understands that wearing a mask all day long is hard.
Ingram's comments came near the end of a presentation by Cassandra Young, lead nurse for ECPPS, on COVID-19 protocols and the overall COVID situation in the schools.
Board member Pam Pureza asked Young how ECPPS nurses feel about how well the schools are doing with mask-wearing.
"There is some frustration," Young acknowledged. Especially at the district's high schools, students "can be a little bit defiant," Young said.
Young said families are being asked to keep their children at home if they are exhibiting COVID symptoms. She also said there is a lot of confusion about the difference between isolation and quarantine.
"The main difference is that if someone is isolating they are already sick," Young said. Quarantine applies when someone has been identified as a close contact of someone who is sick.
If a student has tested positive for COVID-19 the district's policy is for them to isolate for 10 days from the start of their symptoms or from the day they get a positive test, she said.
If a student is symptomatic they can provide a negative test result or an alternative diagnosis, Young said.
In addition, students who test negative for COVID must be free from symptoms such as fever and vomiting for 24 hours before returning to school.
Students who test positive for COVID must quarantine for the full 10 days.
Students and adults who are identified as close contacts of someone diagnosed with COVID are asked to quarantine for 14 days from the last contact they had with the infected person, "which is the CDC gold standard," Young said, referring to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
So if a student's mother is COVID-positive and the child lives with the mother, that student would have to quarantine for 14 days from the 10th day the mother had the disease, Young said.
Staff members can test on day 5 and if they test negative they can return on day 8, Young said.
"But we are asking that the student population quarantine for a full 14 days," she said.
Pureza asked about older students who have been fully vaccinated.
Young said a student who is identified as a close contact but is fully vaccinated and determined to have been wearing their mask correctly would not be required to quarantine.
Early in the school year "we had a huge spike in numbers" and that was why the decision was made to stick with the 14-day quarantine, Young explained.
Young said state and local health officials are already predicting a holiday COVID spike, which contributed to the district's decision to stick to 14 days.
Young said the plan is to re-evaluate protocols after the holidays.
"Is the spike only happening with the students or is it happening with the staff as well?" asked board member Daniel Spence.
"We're seeing it primarily with the students," Young said.
That's a change from last school year when most COVID cases were among adults.
A lot of the reason has to do with the fact that a large percentage of school staff has been fully vaccinated, Young said.
As of Friday, ECPPS has reported 253 student and staff COVID cases since the start of the school year in August. More than half — 56%— have been reported at four schools: Pasquotank County High School (43), Northeastern High School (39), Elizabeth City Middle School (31) and River Road Middle School (29). So far this week, only six cases have been reported, down significantly from the 34 reported last week.
Pureza said one concern she has is kids being out of school. A student potentially could have two quarantines consecutively and miss a month of school, she noted.
"It's just a vicious cycle of children missing school," Pureza said.
State testing results from last year show that students have not done as well academically when they have had less time face to face in school, Pureza said.
Ingram agreed that it's difficult when students have to quarantine multiple times and said he understands Pureza's concern.
"But we also want people safe and I feel like the nurses have worked hard and collaboratively and been very thoughtful in their thought process," he said.
Ingram said he knows nurses are sometimes working late at night because he has become involved in some of those late-night phone calls.
Young said nurses try to keep students in school if at all possible but also will err on the side of caution.