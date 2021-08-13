Common sense precautions will be needed to keep Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools open and safe as COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the region, ECPPS interim Superintendent Eddie Ingram said Friday.
Those precautions include mask wearing, cleaning, social distancing, monitoring students for symptoms and staying home when sick.
School starts Aug. 23 and the school district is mandating that all students and staff wear a mask while indoors and on school buses. Ingram said “listening to the science” is key to keeping students in the classroom.
“We need to stay as far apart as practical,” Ingram said. “Schools were not built for students and teachers to be 6 feet apart at all times. School buses were not made for 10 students, so I think masks are the prudent thing to do.’’
Ingram became the interim superintendent Aug. 1 and just days later the Board of Education unanimously voted to require indoor mask wearing at all school facilities.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control guidance recommends universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to K-12 schools to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status. The American Academy of Pediatrics likewise recommends all students older than 2 and all school staff should wear face masks at school, unless medical or developmental conditions prohibit use.
Ingram said COVID advice from medical professionals has been consistent and that he respects those opinions and recommendations.
“Why would we not follow their advice?” Ingram said. “I listen to well respected physicians and medical people.’’
ECPPS is the lone school district in the region to require all students and staff wear masks while indoors at school. The Camden County Schools on Thursday joined the Edenton-Chowan, Perquimans, Currituck school districts in making masks optional.
Ingram has over 40 years in education and said his message to students, parents and staff is the same this school year as has been in the past years — stay positive and look forward to the future.
“We want everybody to come in and do the very best that they can,” Ingram said. “But that is really no different than what we have ever done before the pandemic and even during the pandemic. I am a big believer in positive attitude and we are only limited by the limits we put on ourselves.”
Ingram, who recently retired as the superintendent of Berkeley County Schools in South Carolina, accepted the interim role at ECPPS earlier this year. Ingram said one of his goals as ECPPS’ interim superintendent is to shape a culture of the shared community values of trust, communication and collaboration.
That, Ingram said, will also help smooth the way for the next superintendent.
“Research is clear that values driven organizations are the most effective on the planet and they last longer,” Ingram said. “They tend to thrive in difficult times, not unlike a pandemic. They also thrive when there are shifts in leadership.”
Ingram intends to seek input from citizens at community meetings once the pandemic eases.
“We need that input to see what they believe we should stand for,” Ingram said.
Provisions in legislation currently before the N.C. General Assembly would require districts to post teacher instructional materials online and create local panels to investigate and evaluation allegations that materials are “unfit” for children.
The legislation would also allow the state to withhold state money for superintendents’ salaries if they failed to carry out state laws requiring instruction of cursive writing and multiplication tables.
“Well, we have always taught reading, writing and math,” Ingram said. “I have no problem with those types of things.’’
Ingram intends to lead the district the entire school year, unless the Board of Education finds a new superintendent before then. Ingram is a native of Elizabeth City and taught in the district earlier in his education career.
“I look forward to helping my home school district be the best that it can be and better than it thought it could be,” Ingram said. “I want to build leaders.’’