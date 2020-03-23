An inmate who escaped from the Pasquotank County Courthouse Monday morning was apprehended by Elizabeth City police about an hour later.
Khyree Dashawn Banks escaped out of a back exit of the courthouse around 9:31 a.m., Monday, a Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office news release states.
Banks, 25, of the 100 block of Queen Street, in Elizabeth City, has been confined at Albemarle District Jail on charges dating back to Feb. 13.
Banks was initially arrested and charged with felony discharging a firearm into a dwelling, felony assault with intent to kill, felony weapon possession by a felon and violating local ordinances, according to a police arrest report. His secured bond for the charge was set at $155,000.
Banks was at the courthouse Monday to attend a probable cause hearing for those charges, said Capt. Brent McKecuen of the sheriff’s office. Although most criminal trials have been delayed because of the coronavirus crisis, probable cause hearings are still being held.
Following Banks’ escape from the courthouse, police set up a search perimeter and soon located him in the 200 block of Dyer Street. When he was taken into custody, Banks was still wearing his green-and-white jail-issued jumpsuit.
Banks was taken to the sheriff’s office where he was charged with one misdemeanor count of escaping custody, according to the sheriff’s office. He was taken before a magistrate, who confined him to ADJ in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Soon after Banks escaped Monday, the Elizabeth City Police Department posted a notice to the online app Neighbors. The post said Banks was last seen in the vicinity of Harney and Elizabeth streets wearing a green-and-white jumpsuit.
About an hour later, a followup post by the ECPD said Banks had been caught and was back in custody.