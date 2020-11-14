One of three prison inmates still awaiting trial in the deaths of four correctional employees at Pasquotank Correctional Institution three years ago is back in Pasquotank County.
Seth J. Frazier was transferred back to Pasquotank County in July, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety website. The Albemarle District Jail website shows him listed as an inmate at the jail. Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten confirmed Saturday Frazier is at ADJ.
District Attorney Andrew Womble said Frazier was moved back to Pasquotank because the only pending charges against him are the ones associated with the murders of the four correctional employees at PCI.
Frazier, Mikel Brady, Jonathan Monk and Wisezah Buckman were all charged with four counts of first-degree murder during a failed prison escape at the prison on Oct. 12, 2017.
Correction Enterprise Manager Veronica “Ronnie” Darden, corrections officers Justin Smith and Wendy Shannon, and maintenance mechanic Geoffrey Howe died as a result of the escape attempt. Darden and Smith died the day of the attack; Shannon and Howe died from their injuries several weeks later.
Brady was convicted of four counts of first-degree murder and 10 other felonies in Dare County Superior Court in October of 2019. A Superior Court jury voted to give him the death penalty.
Brady is currently in custody at a federal prison in Kentucky while his sentence is under appeal.
Womble is also seeking the death penalty against Frazier, Buckman and Monk.
Frazier was serving an 84- to 110-month sentence for first-degree burglary at Pasquotank Correctional Institution at the time of the murders. Frazier, along with Buckman and Monk, is currently being held without bond on the four murder charges.
The DPS website said Frazier’s sentence for the burglary charges ended July 5, which is the same day the inmate was transferred back to Pasquotank County to await trial on the charges stemming from the attempted prison escape.
“It stands to reason he would be moved to the local jail to await trial,” Womble said Friday.
Buckman was scheduled to go on trial in Dare County on March 2 but the trial was delayed on Feb. 28, just a few weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the state.
A new trial date has not been set for Buckman and Womble does not see a date being set in the near future because of possible COVID restrictions that may be issued by Gov. Roy Cooper.
“It is because of COVID,” Womble said. “I’m not too optimistic about our prospects (of setting a new date) given the rhetoric I am hearing from Raleigh.’’
Separate trial dates had not been set for Frazier or Monk before the pandemic hit but Womble is hoping to speed up that process by attaching a special judge to the cases. Both those cases are expected to be tried in Pasquotank.
“I was on the phone today with the Administrative Office of the Courts and I am trying to have a special judge attached to those cases so somebody can help shepherd them through the court process,” Womble said.
Editor's note: The initial version of this story erroneously reported that inmate Seth Frazier is being confined at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. He in fact is being held at Albemarle District Jail in Pasquotank County.