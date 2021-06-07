A May 23 fight at Pasquotank Correctional Institute in which an inmate suffered serious — but not life-threatening — injuries is being investigated by local and state authorities.
An incident report filed by the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office lists Rashead Hamilton, 25, as the victim of an assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury. The incident, in which he was stabbed or cut, occurred around 2:10 p.m., according to the report filed by Deputy W.A. Cartwright.
Hamilton’s mother, Shenatta Wilkie, said she had difficulty getting information about the incident.
She said her son was stabbed three times in an incident last fall and then on May 23 was stabbed 20 times. She added that his teeth had been knocked out in a previous incident at the prison.
Wilkie, who lives in Rutherford County, said her son has been at PCI about a year.
“I’m not against him doing his time,” Wilkie said.
The N.C. Division of Public Safety website indicates Hamilton is incarcerated at PCI following a conviction for breaking and entering with intent to terrorize or injure.
Wilkie said her son should have been moved after he was stabbed the first time.
DPS spokesman John Bull said the agency has no record of a violent incident involving Hamilton in October 2020.
“But this offender was involved in a fight with another offender on May 23, 2021,” Bull said. “After the fight, this offender was taken to an outside medical facility for treatment and returned to the prison the next day. The fight involved a homemade weapon.”
Bull said local law enforcement is investigating and DPS is fully cooperating in the investigation. DPS also is conducting its own investigation into the cause of the fight.
DPS can provide no further details about the incident, according to Bull.
Bull noted that prisons will give medical information to a family member who has been authorized by an offender to receive pertinent medical information about the inmate but do not provide information to others.
“Prisons do not typically tell the family if an offender is taken for outside medical attention unless the offender faces a life-threatening medical condition,” Bull said. “Prisons do not publicly identify a medical facility where an offender is treated for rather obvious security reasons, but will identify the medical facility to the immediate family where an offender has been taken for treatment for a life-threatening medical condition.”
Bull said Hamilton did not suffer life-threatening injuries.
He said he could not comment on the cause of the fight as it is still under investigation.
“Speaking generally, offenders sometimes fight with each other after an argument or for other reasons,” Bull said. “Sometimes offenders assault other offenders unprovoked. Sometimes they assault the staff. Sometimes they use homemade weapons. This is something every prison system in the country deals with virtually every day.
“Prisons go to great lengths to proactively search out weapons in the prisons, to track and head off brewing potentially violent disputes among offenders, and to place offenders in protective custody who after diligent investigation are legitimately at risk of violence from another offender or a group of offenders,” he continued.
Offenders who assault other offenders are placed in restrictive housing for disciplinary purposes and separated from the general population for safety and security reasons, to protect other offenders and the staff, Bull said.