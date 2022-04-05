A Citizen’s Advisory Council that would in part review citizen complaints of misconduct by the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office were introduced to county commissioners Monday night.
A task force made up of County Manager Sparty Hammett, Sheriff’s Office Maj. Aaron Wallio and Pasquotank NAACP President Keith Rivers selected 13 county residents to serve on the CAC.
The CAC has representatives from each of the four commissioner districts in the county. The council also includes faith leaders, a member of the county’s NAACP chapter, a mental health provider, an attorney, a former law enforcement officer and a representative of the LGBTQ community.
There are seven whites and six Blacks on the CAC.
Representing northern Pasquotank on the CAC are Ben Barnhill, LaShonda Dance, Ashley Mitchell and Tony Spence. The members representing southern Pasquotank are Barry Doebert, Walter Godfrey, Scott Neal, Jamaul Riddick and Angela Welsh. Central Pasquotank CAC members are Robbie Goodman, Michael Harrell, Christopher Harty and Adam Swain.
Hammett, Rivers and Wallio spent six months researching the “best practices” of other similar councils before forming the county’s CAC. All three also had to unanimously agree on each member before that person was approved for the CAC.
Rivers thanked commissioners for supporting the creation of the CAC, saying the council is a step in the right direction toward addressing what he described as “law enforcement concerns” in the community.
“I am very, very excited about the CAC,” Rivers said. “This group of citizens represents new faces and is more of a grass-roots approach to move the county forward.”
Wallio said he believes that the CAC will do “wonders” for Pasquotank.
“As a group, we determined what would work for Pasquotank and represent our county as a whole,” he said.
There are fewer than 20 similar councils across the country. Hammett said the task force’s goal was to develop a practical and lasting framework for “inclusive community engagement that reimagines public safety in the county.”
“We spent a lot of time doing a lot of research and the more I looked at this concept the more I realized that every city and county in the state should have a citizens advisory council,” Hammett told commissioners. “The 13-member council is representative of Pasquotank County and is inclusive. The implementation of the Citizen’s Advisory Council will establish an ongoing community presence to provide an opportunity for input and open dialogue with the Sheriff’s Office.”
Pasquotank is the first county in the state to form a citizen’s review board with the authority to review citizen complaints.
In addition to reviewing citizen complaints against sheriff’s deputies and other sheriff’s employees, the CAC will hear appeals and grievances from those employees regarding disciplinary actions, participate in the hiring process, review internal policies and procedures of the office and provide input on new sheriff’s office programs and initiatives, among others.
“The CAC will have a broad scope of responsibilities,” Hammett said. “All will be conducted within pre-defined processes and legal guidelines.”
But the county first must get the General Assembly to sign off on local legislation giving the CAC access to public documents such as personnel information. Currently that information is protected from disclosure by state personnel laws, and few people outside of an employee’s supervisor and human relations personnel have access to it.
A local act is a law that applies to a specific local government. It does not require the signature of the governor to become law.
Hammett said he has talked with county lobbyist Jackson Stancil and learned that a local act could be introduced when the General Assembly convenes for its “short session” beginning May 18.
“We discussed the process for introducing the legislation with a goal of completing the draft of the proposed legislation by the end of April,” Hammett said.
Commissioners are expected to vote at their April 18 meeting on submitting the legislation to lawmakers. It is expected that the board will ask state Sen. Bob Steinburg, R-Chowan, and state Rep. Howard Hunter, R-Hertford, to introduce the legislation next month.
Sheriff Tommy Wooten advised county commissioners last summer of his intentions to form the Citizen’s Advisory Council, or CAC, in the wake of the fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. by three sheriff’s deputies in April 2021. The deputies shot and killed Brown, who was unarmed, while attempting to serve him with drug-related arrest and search warrants at his Perry Street residence.
A month later, District Attorney Andrew Womble announced that after receiving the State Bureau of Investigation’s report on Brown’s shooting that the three deputies would not face criminal charges.
Womble said Brown’s shooting was justified because Brown had driven his car in the deputies’ direction. But civil rights advocates and attorneys for Brown’s family said the deputies wrongfully used deadly force in the confrontation. Brown’s death sparked months of protests and marches in Elizabeth City.
Wooten had no role in picking the council and will not attend CAC meetings unless invited.
The CAC is scheduled to meet for the first time sometime next month. Its meetings will be open to the public.