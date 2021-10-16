Visitors to Elizabeth City will now have an easier time finding local historic sites and places to eat and shop as new wayfinding signs are being installed.
The Tourism Development Authority is spending around $220,000 to manufacture and install 52 wayfinding signs in the city and other locations in Pasquotank County.
The first signs were installed around the downtown area by Charlotte-based Signs Etc. on Wednesday.
Visitor Elizabeth City Executive Director Corrina Ruffieux said that seven signs were installed at downtown locations Wednesday. Installation of the remaining signs is expected to be finished over the next several weeks on a project that started two years ago.
“It’s a project that has been a long time in the making,” Ruffieux said. “It was a complicated project from planning, to finding the best locations for the signs, to designing the signs and getting all the necessary approvals.”
Wayfinding signage is designed to help residents and visitors navigate Pasquotank County and find its attractions more easily.
Ruffieux said an emphasis was placed on guiding visitors to public parking spaces.
“We are encouraging people to find a place to park,” Ruffieux said. “That means people will get out and visit our businesses and spend money.’’
A downtown information kiosk will cost around $24,750 while 27 larger “boulevard wayfinding signs” will cost $5,035 each, or $135,945 total. Smaler signs will also be installed.
There will be a double-sided sign placed at Mariners’ Wharf Park and another at Waterfront Park at a cost of $4,290.
The project was funded by Visit Elizabeth City, the city of Elizabeth City and Pasquotank County, with each entity contributing around $75,000 to the project. The city and county’s money come from their share of occupancy-tax proceeds they receive from the Tourism Development Authority.
The TDA also spent $30,000 last year to hire Bizzell Design of Belmont to plan the project and design the signs but that figure is separate from the $222,000 price tag to manufacture and install the signs.