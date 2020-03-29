RALEIGH — All insurance companies doing business in North Carolina have been ordered to defer premium payments for customers under an emergency declaration activated by the state's insurance chief.
N.C. Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey's declaration followed President Trump's major disaster declaration for the state last week, Causey's office said in a press release. State law allows the insurance commissioner to issue a payment deferral order once the president issues a major disaster declaration.
Causey's order applies to all insurance companies, including those selling health insurance, residential property and automobile insurance policies. The order also applies to collection agencies, motor clubs and premium finance companies licensed by the N.C. Department of Insurance. The order defers not only premium payments but also statutory time requirements. Notices of cancellation are also deferred.
“My hope is this deferral will provide policyholders breathing room while they get back on their feet as a result of economic hardships due to the COVID-19 health emergency,” Causey said.
Policyholders will be required to bring their payments up to date to avoid cancellation once the order expires, the press release states. The release doesn't state when the order will expire.
According to Causey, many insurance companies were already were working with customers to extend grace periods for late payments. His order requires all companies to defer payments until the order expires.
Causey encouraged consumers to check with their insurance company to determine how the order affects their individual policies.