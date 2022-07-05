Interim City Manager Richard Hicks said Tuesday he doesn’t plan to comment on the reason why he’s resigning from the city.
Hicks surprised city leaders when he sent them a memo June 28 giving them 30 days notice of his intention to resign, which he said is “in accordance with the terms and conditions” of his employment contract with the city.
Hicks, who brought 40 years of local government experience to the city when he was hired, started work March 21 and was scheduled to work through the end of the year. In his memo he said he’s prepared to work the full 30 days of his notice but will leave earlier if council wants him to.
“I am more than willing to work out the 30-day notice, but if the council chooses otherwise, I will not return to the office and would expect payment for the required 30 days,” Hicks wrote.
Hicks said Tuesday he did not expect to make any future comments on the reason for his sudden resignation.
“I’m just not going to say anything,” Hicks said. “I’ve been doing this a long time and this is just another job.”
City Council met in closed session Tuesday night to discuss Hicks’ resignation.
Mayor Kirk Rivers, who called Tuesday’s meeting in the wake of Hicks’ resignation, said he expected Hicks to be at the meeting but noted that he had not talked with the interim manager.
Hicks said Tuesday afternoon he would be available to take part in the meeting if City Council requested it.
“That’s up to council,” he said.
The official notice for Tuesday’s meeting stated the closed session was to discuss personnel matters but that action might be taken by the City Council upon its return to open session.
Rivers said the reason for Tuesday’s meeting was for City Council “to talk about” Hicks’ resignation.
“I want to talk with all the councilors, that is why I called the meeting,” Rivers said. “That way we can talk about it and we make sure the city goes in the right direction. We want to have all councilors talking and we will make all decisions together. I just want to make sure that City Council has the opportunity to discuss everything.’’
When asked if there had been discussions regarding finding a new interim manager or appointing one internally if Hicks does not stay the entire 30 days, Rivers said that could be a topic of discussion at the special meeting.
“That is why we want to talk with everybody at the meeting,” Rivers said. “We will put everything on the table and have an idea where we are going. City Council will make the decision of where to go to from here.’’