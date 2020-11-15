An internal audit of city government operations is currently underway and a final report could be given to City Council at its Nov. 23 meeting.
Councilors Johnnie Walton and Darius Horton call for an internal audit came after City Council voted on Oct. 26 to name Enfield Town Administrator Montre Freeman as the city’s next city manager.
Freeman will start on Jan. 18, succeeding former City Manager Rich Olson who left the city in August to become a town administrator in Texas.
Walton and Horton requested that Interim City Manager Eddie Buffaloe conduct the audit after the departures of Olson and Finance Director Suzanne Tungate and Public Utilities Director Amanda Boone.
Boone, who was the assistant Public Utilities director for a year before becoming director in July 2018, and Tungate, who had been the city’s finance director since September 2017, both resigned last month.
Buffaloe said that each department director is conducting a review of their respective departments. Interim Finance Director Evelyn Benton and Interim Public Utilities Director Bob Vannoy are leading the audit of their departments.
“We are still working on it,” Buffaloe said. “Of course, they are looking at their department as a whole from an organizational standpoint. They will look at their budget, it’s an internal audit of their respective departments.”
Horton said he announced during last week’s Council meeting that the item would not be discussed at the meeting because the audit was not finished.
“The reason for my comment was just to let our citizens know that we have not put this by the wayside and that our interim manager is making some strides,” Horton said. “(Buffaloe) has heard our concerns and he has started a process.”
The city is not currently seeking replacements for Tungate and Boone. Discussions regarding a timeline for filling the two positions is ongoing and Buffaloe did not know if Freeman would get to make the hires.
City Council and Pasquotank Board of Commissioners will hold a joint meeting Nov. 30 on the campus of the College of The Albemarle. The meeting will be held in the BLET Room in the Foreman Building.
Buffaloe said city and county staff are still working on the agenda for the meeting.