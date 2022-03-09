Tuesday marked International Women’s Day, which locally was celebrated with a wine tasting at 2 Souls Wine Bar in Elizabeth City.
The League of Women Voters of Northeastern North Carolina hosted the fundraiser, which started at 6 p.m. Sue Engelhardt, the league president, welcomed about 30 guests, including guest speakers Elizabeth City Mayor Bettie Parker and Hertford Mayor Earnell Brown.
Engelhardt said the two mayors are great examples of local women to honor on International Women’s Day, which was founded in 1911 to honor the contributions and achievements of women.
“It’s been around a while,” she said of the annual event.
In introducing Parker, Engelhardt told the audience that Parker was elected Elizabeth City’s first woman mayor in 2017. Brown was elected her town’s first woman mayor in 2019.
Parker, who is a retired high school math teacher, opened her comments by saying International Women’s Day was a day to applaud women around the world who are making a difference. She noted that in the United States more and more women are being elected to public office.
Parker called for more women “to become change agents who lead with integrity.”
Brown spoke briefly about the improvement projects underway in Hertford, such as efforts to renovate the town’s waterfront.
“We’re working on a lot of great things in Hertford,” she said.
Brown said she hopes one day Hertford will be a small town people recognize by name alone, and not as the town that is located “20 minutes south of Elizabeth City.”
She touched on the issue of equal pay for equal work. While Brown noted that unfair pay was not an issue she faced during her years working for the federal government, she realized it was a problem in the civilian workforce.
“I know it exists in corporate America,” she said.
2 Souls owners Nicole Hyatt and Mel Lescota also welcomed the guests and gave a short history of the origins of their idea to open a wine bar. The wine tasting would include three samples from vineyards either owned or operated by women, they said.
Engelhardt was wearing a yellow T-shirt that featured on the back a copy of the mural on the outside front wall at Museum of the Albemarle. The mural celebrates the 100th anniversary since women won the right to vote in the United States. The mural was unveiled in April 2021 and was a collaboration between the league and the museum.
Engelhardt reminded the audience of the women of Ukraine who are facing great odds as Russia wages a war against their nation.
While Tuesday marked a day of celebration, it also was a day to remember the women of Ukraine, who have left behind their sons, husbands, jobs and homes to seek safety in other nations, Engelhardt said.
“So, they are certainly part of International Women’s Day,” she said.
Since the war began on Feb. 24, Ukraine has forbidden males ages 18 to 60 from leaving the country as an effort to bolster its fighting force. Women with young children have fled the nation, seeking safety in neighboring Poland, Romania or Moldova.
“They’re having to start over,” Engelhardt said. “Can you imagine that?”
According to the United Nations, as of Wednesday, more than 2 million people have fled Ukraine, half of them children.
The League of Women Voters is a non-partisan organization that strives to educate voters about the candidates whose names will appear on ballots. Part of that effort includes hosting candidate forums, which allow voters to hear the candidates respond to questions posed by league hosts.
The league also promotes voter registration, encourages people to exercise their right to vote and urges equal rights for all people, Engelhardt said.
“That’s really what we support,” she said.