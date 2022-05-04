A new U.S. Coast Guard aviation command is providing a permanent home to similar units that were formed on a temporary and as-needed basis.
Coast Guard officials cut the ribbon on the new Aviation Projects Acquisition Center during a ceremony held in Hangar 79 on base last week. The APAC is a permanent unit that supports the Coast Guard’s efforts to acquire new aircraft and integrate them specifically to the roles and missions of the Coast Guard.
The new command replaces the Coast Guard’s former system that included the creation and breakup of six temporary aviation project offices that each focused on specific aircraft.
The most recent APO was the HC-27J APO, which was formed in 2014 to “missionize” 14 HC-27J fixed-wing aircraft that were formerly used by the U.S. Air Force and retired in 2012. In last week’s ceremony, the Coast Guard renamed the HC-27J APO the APAC.
“The establishment of the Aviation Projects Acquisition Center is more than just changing the name of the unit,” said Rear Adm. Chad Jacoby, the Coast Guard’s director of acquisition programs. “We’re evolving this capability to bring greater impact, stewardship and service to our sustainment and operational communities.”
The APAC will use the example set by the HC-27J APO to reimagine “how to better deploy aviation and capabilities across the fleet,” the admiral said.
Jacoby said the most important point of the APAC is how it will increase service to the Coast Guard’s many operations.
“We have a lot of experience, know-how and creativity throughout the Coast Guard enterprise and within the aviation community,” he said. “This new model will help us deploy those capabilities more efficiently and effectively.”
Introducing Jacoby as the keynote speaker was Capt. Paul Brooks, commanding officer of the new APAC.
Brooks is the former executive officer of the Aviation Logistics Command, also based in Elizabeth City, and in his new role as APAC commander he’ll lead a workforce of 104 personnel.
“We’re a team of professionals whose mission is to deliver new capabilities to the operational command,” Brooks said in describing APAC.
According to the Coast Guard, the history of the previous five APO’s dates to 1979 with the formation of the HU-25 “Falcon” APO, which was based in Little Rock, Arkansas. Also that year, the HH-65A helicopter APO was formed in Grand Prairie, Texas. In 1983 in Marietta, Georgia, the HC-130H APO was formed, and three years later the HH-60 “Jayhawk” helicopter APO began work in Stratford, Connecticut.
In 2002, the Coast Guard opened the HC-130J APO to oversee efforts to missionize six new “J” model C-130 aircraft. The unit also was based in Elizabeth City.