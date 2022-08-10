training exercise 2022

Law enforcement officers practice clearing a classroom during an active-shooter emergency response exercise held Tuesday morning at Elizabeth City Middle School, at 1066 Northside Road, Elizabeth City. The drill tested the responses of participating agencies, as well as school personnel.

 Photo courtesy Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management

A training exercise on Tuesday that involved an active shooter at a local school challenged the responses of several participating agencies, says the county’s top emergency management official.

“Overall the exercise went well,” said Bryan Parnell, the Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management coordinator. “The exercise was designed to test the response capabilities of the responders, along with seeing how the school system would react in this type of situation.”