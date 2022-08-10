Law enforcement officers practice clearing a classroom during an active-shooter emergency response exercise held Tuesday morning at Elizabeth City Middle School, at 1066 Northside Road, Elizabeth City. The drill tested the responses of participating agencies, as well as school personnel.
A training exercise on Tuesday that involved an active shooter at a local school challenged the responses of several participating agencies, says the county’s top emergency management official.
“Overall the exercise went well,” said Bryan Parnell, the Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management coordinator. “The exercise was designed to test the response capabilities of the responders, along with seeing how the school system would react in this type of situation.”
The exercise included Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools participants and was held at Elizabeth City Middle School, at 1066 Northside Road.
“It also provided an opportunity for new personnel in public safety and at ECPPS to see and participate in this type of training,” Parnell said. “With the recent situations occurring in school systems across the nation, this type of training is invaluable to all participants.”
At a briefing held earlier, the participants were told to go back to their normally assigned duties and await a radio dispatch from central communications. The exercise would commence at that time.
That meant participants knew some kind of emergency drill was planned at a school on Northside Road, but did not know which school — there are three —or what the circumstances would be.
The training exercise kicked off around 10:15 a.m. when a communications officer dispatched a Pasquotank County sheriff’s deputy to ECMS after a “threat” to harm the school principal was reported.
A deputy soon reported back that other deputies were unavailable to provide backup at the moment, so he requested mutual aid assistance from the Elizabeth City Police Department.
The communications officer then reported that an unidentified male who had made the threat was last seen at around 8:30 a.m. The male was wearing a gray shirt and khaki shorts and driving a Nissan Rogue, the officer reported. The male was also armed with at least an AK-47 rifle, the officer said.
Several minutes later, communications staff said they received a 911 call reporting an “active shooter” inside the school. Later an officer notified communications staff that emergency medical service help was needed at the front of the school for a female who had been “shot.”
Soon after, another officer reported that the active shooter suspect had been shot twice and was in police custody. The exercise concluded by 11 a.m.
“Both of the objectives (testing responders’ response capabilities and ECPPS personnel’s reactions) were accomplished during the exercise, with several areas of improvements noted that each response agency and ECPPS can take back and build upon to better their preparedness efforts,” Parnell said.
While the exercise was an opportunity for first-responders to prepare for the coming school year, Parnell said his goal is to hold similar training throughout the year.
“We hope to conduct similar training evolutions in schools within our area of responsibility on a routine basis,” he said.
One early lesson from the exercise is the need to resolve issues with phone and radio communications, said Parnell.
Local media were not allowed on the school property to cover the drill. In an actual active-shooter situation at a school, church or other venue, the media, as well as the public, would not be allowed near the scene.
Agencies that participated in the exercise included the ECPD, the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office, Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services, Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management, the Pasquotank-Providence Volunteer Fire Department, Pasquotank Central Communications, N.C. Probation and Parole and ECPPS.