The Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office’s investigation of the 2018 murder of businessman Milton Sawyer is the focus of a TV episode that aired Sunday night on the Oxygen Channel.
Sunday night's episode of “Snapped” aired at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. and focused on the investigation of the Aug. 2, 2018, murder of Milton Sawyer. At the time of his death, Sawyer was 55 years old and owner of the Treasure Hunter antiques store on N. Road Street.
Angel Marie Sawyer, Milton’s wife, was found guilty of 1st degree murder by a Pasquotank jury after a four-day trial in September 2021. Superior Court Judge Wayland Sermons sentenced Angel Sawyer to life in prison without the possibility of parole, the state’s mandatory sentence for a 1st degree murder conviction.
In the episode, Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Major Aaron Wallio, as well as Agent Steven Norman, with the State Bureau of Investigation, and former assistant District Attorney Kim Pellini were seen discussing the case.
A film crew representing the Oxygen Channel was in Elizabeth City in January to film segments for the show. Also interviewed were members of Milton Sawyer’s family and a reporter who covered Angel Sawyer's trial for The Daily Advance.
Milton Sawyer was discovered dead in the bathroom of the master bedroom of his home at 1824 Darian Drive shortly before 2 a.m., Aug. 2, 2018. Sawyer and co-defendant Isaac Melcher were arrested Aug. 21, 2018, and charged with 1st degree murder.
According to the police investigation, Angel Sawyer had engaged in an affair with Melcher that started after Sawyer began seeing Melcher, a physical therapist, as a patient. Through testimony in court and in interviews with investigators, the two admitted to the affair.
During Angel Sawyer’s trial, Melcher testified for the prosecution. Sawyer declined to testify in her own defense.
Melcher, 41 at the time, pleaded guilty to 2nd degree murder in November 2021. Judge Sermons sentenced Melcher to a minimum term of 240 months, or 20 years, and a maximum of 300 months, or 25 years, according to court documents.