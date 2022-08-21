The Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office’s investigation of the 2018 murder of businessman Milton Sawyer is the focus of a TV episode that aired Sunday night on the Oxygen Channel.

Sunday night's episode of “Snapped” aired at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. and focused on the investigation of the Aug. 2, 2018, murder of Milton Sawyer. At the time of his death, Sawyer was 55 years old and owner of the Treasure Hunter antiques store on N. Road Street.