EDENTON — A local group of investors plans to convert the upstairs section of a historic Edenton building into downtown apartments.
South Broad Street Investments LLC has purchased the Habit Building, located at the corner of Queen and Broad streets, Destination Downtown Edenton Inc. announced earlier this week.
Two first-floor businesses, CarolinaEast Real Estate and Jus Teezin’ hair salon, will remain in their locations, while the three parcels located upstairs will be renovated into apartments.
“We are excited about the opportunity to restore the second floor of the Habit Building to residential use, while supporting the businesses already there and maintaining the character of a great historic property,” a spokesperson for the investment group said in a press release.
The company said Destination Downtown was "key" to its decision.
“Without the architectural plans they commissioned, without the pro forma they produced, without their advocacy we would not have seen the great potential in the Habit Building. We cannot thank DDE enough for their hard work,” the South Broad Street Investments spokesperson said.
Jennifer Harriss, director of Destination Downtown, said the building belonged to the Habit family for about 100 years. The family business was located downstairs and the family lived upstairs. Features of the original residential architecture remain, Harriss said.
Destination Downtown Edenton worked with the building’s former owner John Down to recruit local investors to purchase and renovate the building’s upper section. The DDE Board of Directors and Dowd hired architect consultant David Maurer of Maurer Architecture to design the residential space, to include five apartments.
After viewing the architectural designs, four families formed South Broad Street Investments LLC to purchase the building.
“Our board is very proud of this accomplishment. We were happy to join forces with the owner of one of downtown Edenton’s largest buildings to redevelop an historic building, while expanding the economic impact of the building for the future of downtown Edenton,” said Nelson Spear, chairman of the Destination Downtown board. “Studies show that when people live downtown, they spend more locally. We know more residents in downtown Edenton will add to Chowan County’s tax base.”